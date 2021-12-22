2 Reasons XPEL Could Excel

In this segment of "Industry Focus" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 2, Fool analysts Auri Hughes and Nick Sciple discuss a formula of success for XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL).

Auri Hughes: Key things. It's funny there's certain lessons I've learned that have reinforced themselves as I've looked at more businesses, and as I've worked with more experienced people and this is a key lesson, the power of high inside ownership which XPEL had, starting from a small market cap and growing continuously for a long time.

Those are like the formula for XPEL. That's what happened with Monster (NASDAQ: MNST). You see that consistent theme or a lot of those elements and a lot of the big winners. Even if you don't want to buy it, I think it's a good case study. It's what I learned from them. I'm happy to own.

Nick Sciple: Riches in the niches. I think it's a perfect example of one of those.

Auri Hughes owns Monster Beverage and Xpel Inc. Nick Sciple owns Xpel Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Monster Beverage. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.