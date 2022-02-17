2 Reasons Why Pfizer Might Crush Moderna in the mRNA Market. And 1 Reason Why Moderna May Stay Ahead.

When most of us think of mRNA technology, we probably think of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). The biotech company put messenger RNA on the map when it brought the first coronavirus vaccine candidate into human testing. And that candidate, now a top-selling vaccine, was based on mRNA technology.

But Moderna isn't the only company that realizes mRNA could be a game changer. Big-pharma rival Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has been expanding its abilities with the technology. Pfizer's first big win was its partnership with Germany's BioNTech -- that brought us the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, known as Comirnaty.

But more mRNA blockbusters might be on the horizon. Let's look at two reasons Pfizer could crush Moderna in the overall mRNA market -- and one reason Moderna may stay ahead.

1. An aggressive strategy

Pfizer isn't keeping its intentions a secret. In fact, it's moving full speed ahead in mRNA and hopes to become a leader in the field. It's doing this through multiple agreements with experts that can make its mRNA dreams a reality.

A few recent partnerships are part of the plan. Two expand Pfizer's mRNA work into new areas. Pfizer recently signed another deal with BioNTech for collaboration on a potential mRNA-based shingles vaccine. The partners plan to launch clinical trials in the second half of 2022. This is the third mRNA collaboration between Pfizer and BioNTech.

A partnership with Beam Therapeutics focuses on treating rare genetic diseases. Pfizer released financial details of the BioNTech and Beam deals. Together, they represent up-front payments of more than $500 million for BioNTech and Beam. And the Beam collaboration includes potential milestone payments that bring the total agreement to a value of more than $1.3 billion for Beam. So Pfizer is heavily investing in its mRNA program.

Two agreements involve the formulation or components of potential candidates. Work from these collaborations may benefit Pfizer's entire range of mRNA candidates. An agreement with Acuitas offers Pfizer access to the company's lipid nanoparticle formulation technology for as many as 10 targets. And Pfizer's partnership with Codex DNA gives the company access to technology that speeds up the production of synthetic RNA, DNA, and proteins.

2. Cutting down time to market

Pfizer's deal with Codex is particularly interesting for one big reason. The use of Codex's technology could cut the production time for a vaccine down to two months from three months, Pfizer said in its recent earnings call.

What difference does a month make? A big difference in the case of flu, for example. This gives researchers the opportunity to choose a flu strain closer to the actual start of the season. The result is a more successful vaccine -- and the result of that likely would be increased sales of that particular vaccine. Pfizer currently is studying an mRNA flu vaccine candidate in phase 1.

It's easy to see this as a big advantage when developing vaccines or boosters for the coronavirus as well, especially with the emergence of variants. The ability to assemble a product faster could be key with viruses that quickly mutate.

Why Moderna still may win

It's clear Pfizer is on track to become a major player in the world of mRNA-based vaccines and treatments. But Moderna still could remain one step ahead in this race. That's because of the biotech company's extensive research and experience in the field. Moderna has been working on its mRNA programs for the past 12 years.

The result is a pipeline of 40 programs, all based on mRNA. Candidates span a broad range of areas, from viruses such as HIV to autoimmune disorders and cancer.

Moderna's coronavirus vaccine demonstrated the mRNA technique works. So there's reason to be optimistic about at least a few of the company's other pipeline projects. Outside of the coronavirus program, Moderna has four candidates in phase 2 trials and one candidate in phase 3 studies. This suggests it might become a multi-product mRNA company in the next few years.

All of this means both Pfizer and Moderna could reap the rewards of mRNA success down the road -- as would their investors.

