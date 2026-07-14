2 Reasons Why Higher Oil Prices Are Good for Banks and 1 Reason They Are a Problem

Key Points

The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East is not over yet, which is leading to significant uncertainty about oil prices.

High energy costs have been pushing inflation higher.

The Federal Reserve looks increasingly likely to increase rates rather than cut them.

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It would be better for the world if there weren't a geopolitical conflict raging in the Middle East. But that doesn't change the fact that there is, and that tensions are again on the rise. One direct impact of the flare-up is higher oil prices, which may force the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates. And that would be good news for bank stocks, but only if rates don't have to rise too far. Here are two reasons why higher oil prices could be good for banks and one reason to worry about their impact on the economy.

1. Higher oil prices are a key factor in rising inflation

Inflation has been running hotter than hoped. The main way the Federal Reserve combats inflation is to increase interest rates. That's the basic story, but a key part of the problem today is the higher oil prices resulting from the Middle East conflict. Oil prices had been coming down, but the latest escalation in the conflict has them rising again.

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Image source: Bank of America.

That may force the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates, perhaps even at its next meeting. Predictions markets still suggest that rates are more likely to hold steady at that meeting, but the odds of a rate increase are rising. A rate hike is the first step that helps banks.

2. Banks raise rates on loans faster than they pay on deposits

Banks like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) offer core banking services, such as deposit accounts and mortgage loans. The profit from these services is basically the difference between the interest rate banks pay on deposits and the rate banks charge for loans. The numbers are very large: Bank of America generated $15.7 billion in net interest income in the first quarter of 2026, and JPMorgan Chase generated $25.5 billion.

When interest rates rise, banks are quick to raise the loan rates they charge and slow to raise deposit rates. That increases the interest income they generate, boosting earnings.

This isn't unique to Bank of America or JPMorgan Chase; most banks will benefit similarly. However, larger banks, thanks to strong brand recognition and extensive branch networks, don't need to be as aggressive in attracting and retaining customers. Thus, they can get away with offering lower deposit rates and dragging their feet on raising them when interest rates rise.

The 1 reason to worry about rising rates

While a quarter of a percent increase in rates could add to bank earnings, it wouldn't likely be enough to dramatically hamper the economy. So a quarter-point rate hike, or even a couple of hikes, would be more good than bad for banks. The risk, however, is that each rate hike pushes the economy closer to the point where high rates risk triggering a recession.

A recession would be bad for banks because loan defaults would likely increase. The solution to a recession, meanwhile, often involves the Federal Reserve cutting rates. In that situation, bank profits come under pressure from falling rates, which lead to lower interest income as their businesses adjust to the new rate environment. To be fair, larger banks are usually better prepared for such situations. But a recession would not be a positive outcome.

Higher oil prices are good news, for now

If you own a bank like Bank of America, higher oil prices are likely to be a net positive. The higher interest rates that may result from rising oil prices will support the interest income banks earn. But if the inflation caused by higher oil prices gets out of hand, the story would change dramatically. It is a fine balance, but the story is currently tilted in favor of banks.

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.