2 Reasons the Metaverse Could Be a Privacy Nightmare

The metaverse is one of the hottest topics in investing right now. In many ways, it's also one of the most promising technological advancements of our time. It could revolutionize the way we live and work, allowing anyone to travel the world, hold workplace meetings, or enjoy other immersive experiences from the comfort of their home.

However, like any new tech development, it's not without risks. As it is, technology already poses many security and privacy concerns. The metaverse could add to those problems, and there are a couple of reasons, in particular, it could be a potential nightmare.

1. Companies could collect more data

Today's technology already provides companies with easy access to our data, but the metaverse could give tech giants even more information. It's one thing for companies to collect data through screens. But because the metaverse uses virtual reality, these organizations could potentially gain information about our physical appearance, as well -- from tracking eye and facial movements to collecting body metric data.

The metaverse could also give employers more ways to monitor workers. More technology, in general, can result in increased data collection. Because the metaverse is designed to be an immersive technological experience, that gives corporations and employers virtually unlimited ways to collect information.

2. There are few safety regulations in place

There are already relatively few regulations designed to protect an individual's privacy from big tech companies. And because the metaverse is so new, the laws surrounding data collection and privacy are essentially non-existent.

In addition, the metaverse project, as a whole, is being led by Meta (NASDAQ: FB), formerly known as Facebook -- a company that doesn't necessarily have the best track record when it comes to protecting its users' data and information.

With traditional technology, such as smartphones and social media platforms, there are at least some regulations in place. Facebook, for example, is limited by the rules within app stores when it comes to how much data it can collect. But because Meta is creating its own infrastructure for the metaverse, there isn't much stopping it from tracking users.

What does this mean for you?

Despite these concerns, the metaverse still has plenty of potential. As with any life-changing technology, such as smartphones and the internet, not everything will be perfect. Perhaps these concerns are simply a factor we'll need to live with, much the way we live with the slew of privacy problems that come with other forms of tech.

That said, the metaverse is still speculative at this point, and nobody knows for certain where it will be in the next few years. If you're considering investing in metaverse stocks, make sure you're doing your research and try your best to avoid falling for the hype.

Some stocks and cryptocurrencies do stand to benefit from the metaverse. However, it's wise to double-check that those companies also have strong underlying business fundamentals. That way, even if the metaverse doesn't ultimately succeed, your investments still have a chance at surviving.

The metaverse could change the way we live forever, but it has its flaws. The best thing you can do is to invest in strong stocks that can survive with or without the metaverse. Regardless of what happens, then, you can rest easier knowing your portfolio is protected.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Meta Platforms, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.