2 Reasons Regeneron Stock Could Crush the Market for the Next 10 Years

Key Points

Regeneron's main growth driver should perform well through the end of the decade.

The biotech should launch newer medicines in the coming years.

10 stocks we like better than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ›

Healthcare stocks have underperformed broader equities in recent years. But plenty of companies in the sector still look like good long-term bets.

Take Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN), a biotech leader. Although it's faced its share of headwinds of late, the drugmaker could outperform the market through the next decade. Here are two potential reasons why.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. Regeneron's main growth driver has legs

Regeneron's most important product right now is Dupixent, a medicine approved to treat eczema; Regeneron shares the rights to the drug with Sanofi. Dupixent is a leader in this large market and is getting approval for additional indications, including an important label expansion in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in 2024.

Dupixent is currently the main asset responsible for Regeneron's top-line growth. In the fourth quarter, the company's revenue increased by 3% year over year to $3.9 billion.

That doesn't seem impressive, but it's worth pointing out that Regeneron's other growth franchise isn't performing well. Sales of Eylea, a therapy for several eye-related diseases, are moving in the wrong direction due to competition (biosimilar and otherwise). Regeneron launched a higher-dose formulation of Eylea in 2023, which is helping, but combined U.S. sales of Eylea and Eylea HD in the fourth quarter still declined 28% year over year.

Regeneron's revenue is inching slightly higher under these conditions, mainly due to Dupixent. This therapy should drive sales growth through the early 2030s, when it will lose patent exclusivity.

2. Regeneron is making progress on diversification

Dupixent will still drive growth in the next five years or so, and Eylea HD should, eventually, capture enough of the original formulation's market share to contribute as well. Beyond these products, though, Regeneron is working hard to develop and launch new ones. It has already been somewhat successful. Last year, the company earned approval for a brand-new cancer drug called Lynozyfic.

Regeneron's pipeline should help it unearth new gems that will eventually allow it to move beyond Dupixent and Eylea. The company's candidates span many areas, including weight management, oncology, immunology, and rare diseases. For instance, Regeneron is developing a promising gene therapy for one form of genetic deafness (although this is a rather rare disorder).

No biotech has a 100% success rate when it comes to developing new medicines. But Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a deep enough pipeline (including late-stage programs) and enough time before its most important patent cliff, for Dupixent, to replenish its lineup. And over the next few years, the company's portfolio of approved drugs will likely be deeper and more diversified, helping it drive strong financial results and above-average market returns through 2036.

Should you buy stock in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals right now?

Before you buy stock in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,970!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,174,241!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2026.

Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.