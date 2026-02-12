2 Reasons Qualcomm’s Risk/Reward Is Now Red Hot

Having been on a downward slide since the first week of January, tech giant Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) had what can only be described as the week from hell to begin February. Shares fell sharply into and through the company’s fiscal Q2 earnings, at one point dropping as much as 13%. The latest drop made this one of the company’s worst starts to a year ever, and it washed out investor sentiment.

However, with the stock on track to post its first four consecutive days of gains since December, it looks like investors are already thinking the market has overreacted here. If they are, they certainly have a point. Here are two reasons why Qualcomm’s risk/reward profile just got a lot more interesting.

Reason #1: Extremely Oversold Technicals Are Starting to Turn

To set the scene, it's worth noting that Qualcomm rarely trades in deeply oversold territory, which is exactly what it’s doing right now. The stock’s relative strength index (RSI) has been below 30 for the past week, its most oversold readings in almost a year.

Historically, these periods of washed-out sentiment have preceded recovery rallies. The last time Qualcomm’s RSI dipped to similar levels was in the spring of 2025, shortly before the stock rallied 70%. A similar pattern played out in 2023, when a sub-30 RSI reading also preceded a sharp rally.

What is arguably just as important as the reading, however, is the recent direction it's trending in. Since the lows of last week, Qualcomm’s RSI has been turning higher, suggesting that the selling pressure may be exhausting itself and that the bulls are starting to accumulate positions.

This does not mean the stock is suddenly “fixed” or guaranteed to recover. It does, however, mean that the odds of further downside in the near term are drastically lower than they were a week ago.

Reason #2: Bullish Analyst Targets Are Hard to Ignore

With that reduced risk setup in mind, the increased reward potential looks very appealing. Qualcomm is a stock that has historically struggled to capture consistent analyst attention, which makes the updates after last week’s earnings all the more potent.

While some firms maintained a cautious stance with a Neutral rating, many of their price targets are well above where the stock is trading now. That alone suggests the market’s reaction has been way over the top and that the stock is heavily underpriced right now.

More notable, however, is the growing bullish chorus from the analyst community.

Rosenblatt Securities, JPMorgan, and Piper Sandler, to name just a few, have all rated Qualcomm a red-hot Buy, with price targets ranging up to $200, implying upside potential of more than 40%.

From a risk/reward perspective, it doesn’t get a whole lot better than that.

Even if Qualcomm remains a laggard relative to many of its mega-cap tech peers, the gap between current trading levels and analyst expectations has widened materially. That creates asymmetry, or in other words, opportunity.

Weighing Up the Opportunity

None of this removes the underlying concerns that triggered the sell-off in the first place. Guidance disappointed, visibility remains limited, and Qualcomm continues to wrestle with structural challenges tied to its historical exposure to handsets.

This is why the stock sold off so aggressively last week, and why it’s likely to remain volatile through the rest of the quarter. While the upside potential has suddenly become quite attractive, investors should be clear-eyed about the underlying risk factors.

Qualcomm still needs to prove it can rebuild confidence and sustain momentum beyond short-term technical relief. That said, after a punishing stretch and a week from hell that pushed sentiment to extremes, the risk/reward profile has shifted materially. Oversold technicals are improving, analysts are as bullish as they have been in a long time, and some of their refreshed price targets are looking too good to ignore.

Getting Involved

For investors with a short- to medium-term horizon, this may be one of those moments where stepping in feels a little uncomfortable, but rational. The company doesn’t need to say or do much until next quarter; it simply needs the selling pressure to exhaust itself so a rebound can take hold.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.