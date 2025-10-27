2 Reasons Investors Shouldn't Panic During the Government Shutdown

Key Points

The current government shutdown began on Oct. 1.

The S&P 500 has finished down in only three of the past 10 government shutdowns.

Most of the country's critical economic activity continues even during a government shutdown.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

The U.S. government has been shut down since Oct. 1, after Congress failed to pass a budget or temporary funding bill. Although government shutdowns aren't common, they're also not once-in-a-blue-moon occurrences.

This current shutdown is the country's 20th since 1976, but the first since the government experienced its longest shutdown, which began in December 2018.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Although a government shutdown has plenty of real-world negative implications, it's not a cause for investors to ring the alarm. Below are three reasons why investors shouldn't panic during shutdowns.

1. The market typically remains resilient

One point of relief is that the market (based on the S&P 500) typically doesn't experience dramatic changes during a government shutdown. Here is how the S&P 500 has performed during the past 10 government lockdowns (not including the current one).

Government Shutdown Dates Duration S&P 500 Change Dec. 22, 2018 to Jan. 25, 2019 34 days 10.3% Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2018 2 days 0.8% Oct. 1 to Oct. 17, 2013 16 days 3.1% Dec. 16, 1995 to Jan. 6, 1996 21 days 0.1% Nov. 14 to Nov. 19, 1995 5 days 1.3% Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 1990 3 days (2.1%) Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 1986 1 day (0.3%) Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 1984 1 day 0.1% Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 1982 1 day 1.3% Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 1981 2 days (0.1%)

From the beginning of the current lockdown to Oct. 23, the S&P 500 is up roughly 0.5%.

2. Critical economic activities keep going

Non-essential federal government agencies suspend operations during a government shutdown, but most of the economy continues to function as normal. Businesses keep operating and earning money, and people keep spending (though federal workers may slow spending due to furloughs).

Certain economic data -- such as unemployment rates, inflation, and gross domestic product (GDP) growth -- may not be released because the agencies that produce them (like the Bureau of Labor Statistics) are suspended, but the economy will continue to run as usual. And people receiving payments from essential services like Social Security, Medicare, or federal interest payments on U.S. Treasury bonds won't have to worry about those being affected.

As long as companies and the economy continue to do business as usual, the stock market should remain resilient. Most investors (both retail and institutional) make decisions based on companies' earnings, so a government shutdown shouldn't change that.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,033%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.