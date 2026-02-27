2 Reasons I'd Happily Hold Johnson & Johnson Through Any Market Crash

Key Points

Johnson & Johnson's diversified healthcare business can thrive even in a downturn.

The company's outstanding dividend program can help offset market losses.

10 stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson ›

Market downturns can be challenging for investors to navigate. But one way to get through them is to own shares of companies that can perform relatively well even when the going gets rough. In that regard, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), a healthcare leader, is a strong option.

Here are two reasons that I'd hold its shares through any market crash.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. It's a diversified healthcare giant

Healthcare is a defensive industry that's somewhat protected from economic fluctuations. If a market crash occurs due to challenging economic conditions, investors can rest assured that a healthcare giant like Johnson & Johnson will still deliver relatively stable financial results. After all, patients won't want to stop taking life-saving cancer (or other) medicines, nor will physicians stop prescribing them.

J&J's drugs span oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, and other areas. It's also worth noting that patients only pay part of the cost of its medicines, while the rest is covered by insurers. Beyond its pharmaceutical segment, the company has a large medical device business where it markets products across several therapeutic areas.

Johnson & Johnson's deep and diversified portfolio, as well as its entrenched position in the healthcare sector, are among the key reasons its revenue and earnings have grown steadily for decades. And the next market crash -- or the one after that -- is unlikely to change that.

2. The dividend matters

Total returns include both price appreciation and dividends. When a company's stock price drops during a market crash but it continues to pay and increase its dividend, that helps smooth out market losses. Of course, this only works for companies that don't suspend their payouts when the going gets rough, and the evidence strongly suggests that Johnson & Johnson is one such payer.

The healthcare specialist is a Dividend King -- a corporation with at least 50 consecutive years of payout increases (J&J's streak is 63 straight years). It has increased its dividend through many market and economic downturns, and will likely continue doing so. That's another great reason to hold the stock through any market crash.

Now, Johnson & Johnson isn't for everyone. It isn't a leader in artificial intelligence (AI), and its top-line growth is usually not eye-popping. Investors looking for high-growth stocks might want to pass on this company. However, its leadership in healthcare, strong underlying business, and excellent dividend program make it a stabilizing force and a quiet long-term compounder.

Should you buy stock in Johnson & Johnson right now?

Before you buy stock in Johnson & Johnson, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Johnson & Johnson wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $445,995!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,198,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 27, 2026.

Prosper Junior Bakiny has positions in Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.