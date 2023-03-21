2 Reasons Buying 3M Could Be a Dividend Stock Mistake

3M (NYSE: MMM) has increased its dividend every year for more than six decades. And at recent prices, the yield is well above 5%. Sounds perfect, right? Not so fast. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down the problems that 3M faces and why they could lead to a dividend cut (or worse). Before you buy 3M, this video is a must-watch, especially if you're looking for income.

