2 Reasons to Buy Regeneron Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

Key Points

Regeneron is finding ways to deal with the increased competition to one of its key growth drivers.

The company is also developing newer medicines that will improve its financial results.

10 stocks we like better than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ›

Several headwinds have pushed Regeneron's (NASDAQ: REGN) shares lower over the past year and a half. However, the company is bouncing back and has performed well in recent months. What's more, there are two key reasons to think there could be plenty more upside ahead.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

1. Moving past Eylea-related issues

Arguably, the biggest reason why Regeneron's shares dropped is that competition has intensified for Eylea, its medicine for wet age-related macular degeneration. Eylea's sales declined as a result. However, the biotech leader is overcoming these issues. The company's high-dose formulation of Eylea has now been on the market for about a couple of years.

Its biggest selling point is that it offers a better dosing schedule -- it can be administered once every eight to 16 weeks after an initial series of starter doses. The original version is typically administered every four to eight weeks following the starter doses. Recently, Regeneron announced that the Food and Drug Administration approved high-dose Eylea for macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, with a dosing schedule of once every eight weeks after an initial monthly dosing period.

The high-dose Eylea became the first FDA-approved treatment for RVO with this administration schedule, which should make it even more competitive against Vabysmo -- the competing medicine marketed by Roche -- and compensate for some of the losses due to biosimilar competition.

2. Exciting candidates

Approvals for newer products should also boost Regeneron's top-line growth. The company has a robust pipeline that should enable it to bring some new drugs to market in the next few years. Regeneron reported in August that one of its candidates, cemdisiran, performed well in phase 3 studies in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, a chronic disease that causes muscle weakness. The company plans to submit regulatory applications for cemdisiran next year.

Meanwhile, Regeneron is developing therapies to help patients on GLP-1 drugs maintain muscle mass while losing weight. One, trevogrumab, performed well in phase 2 studies. Regeneron is also developing a gene therapy for hearing loss that has performed well in clinical trials so far. These candidates, along with others, should strengthen the company's lineup and enhance its financial results.

Investors may want to buy the dip

There are several other reasons to consider buying the stock. We have barely scratched the surface here. But the two discussed above address what may have been Regeneron's biggest problem since mid-2024. And as the biotech slowly puts that in the rear-view mirror, the company's shares -- trading well below the heights they reached then -- are attractive.

Should you invest $1,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals right now?

Before you buy stock in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $513,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,072,908!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 965% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool recommends Roche Holding AG. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.