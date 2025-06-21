2 Reasons to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) before 2026

It's been an incredible run for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). Since 2018, when the coin was valued at $0.017, the crypto token has soared to about $0.17 -- a 1,000% increase.

Could another 1,000% growth spurt be in store? There are two reasons you should consider jumping in before 2026 arrives.

Dogecoin is an exciting speculative asset

If you're looking to speculate on a highly volatile asset, Dogecoin is almost perfectly designed for this purpose. The token was created in 2013 purely as a joke. According to the founders, "cryptocurrency was being taken far too seriously and wasn't much fun" at the time, leading the pair to develop and launch Dogecoin.

The token's mascot, a Shiba Inu dog, has become an iconic piece of the crypto industry. Originally, the dog breed was used in internet memes. By using the famous image to brand Dogecoin, the crypto token established itself as both an obvious joke and a well-known staple of the fledgling global crypto community.

Dogecoin's initial success was surprising. "Dogecoin was a near-instant success, and gained tremendous popularity on sites such as Reddit, where it was -- and still is -- used as a tipping currency," the project's official history reads. "When Dogecoin was just 2-weeks old, it reached more transactions per day than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Moreover, within the first month there were over one-million unique visitors to this website!"

Why invest in a speculative asset like Dogecoin with minimal real-world tangible value? First, because it's fun. Second, assets like Dogecoin can surge in value much faster and with greater magnitude than most traditional investments. Just note they can lose their value just as quickly. As long as you view your Dogecoin investment as a lottery ticket and not a true long-term investment, it's a suitable asset for some extra discretionary funds.

Want to stack the odds in your favor over the long term? Check out the two Dogecoin alternatives below.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are superior in the long term

Don't get me wrong: Dogecoin is a fun, exciting crypto token. But if you want to invest in crypto long term, both Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are superior options. Why? Because they both have bonafide use cases that can stand the test of time far better than Dogecoin.

Bitcoin, of course, was the first major crypto asset ever invented. This gives it a reputational edge that no other crypto asset can match. In use as both a means of exchange and a store of value, Bitcoin should remain a mainstay in the crypto world for decades to come. The magnitude of buy in -- both from retail investors and a growing number of institutional investors -- gives Bitcoin staying power that no other crypto can match.

Ethereum, meanwhile, was designed to overcome limitations involved in Bitcoin's structure. That is, Ethereum is much more programmable, allowing developers to use the crypto asset in many more imaginative ways. Today, more developers are working on Ethereum than any other crypto ecosystem. That leads to more innovation, and a stronger incentive for other developers to join.

Bitcoin's place in history and Ethereum's dominant developer ecosystem edge create sustainable competitive advantages that should lead to long-term adoption of both crypto projects. Dogecoin's place in history, meanwhile, will largely be determined by prevailing social whims, relegating it to a speculative asset only.

Ryan Vanzo has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

