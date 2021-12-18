2 Reasons Brilliant Earth Is More Than Just a Diamond Company

In this segment of "Industry Focus" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 7, Fool senior analyst Asit Sharma shares some quick thoughts on why he likes Brilliant Earth (NASDAQ: BRLT) as a company.

Asit Sharma: I like that this is a diversified business. It's not just about diamonds. You mentioned in our prep that the company has been focused on engagement rings, but they are branching out into other gemstones and fine jewelry, and they've got this in-house design team to bring those designs to conceptualize those.

That's our analog we often talk in tech-infused companies about expanding with your software into new markets. This is the analog of that. That's always a plus for me. The other thing which is very interesting is this omnichannel experience. It's a very sophisticated online experience.

