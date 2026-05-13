2 Reasons Bloom Energy Is a Once-in-a-Decade Stock Pick for Long-Term Investors

Key Points

Bloom Energy’s scorching hot run may prompt some investors to ponder if the easy money has been made.

But AI and data center demand and other factors indicate that Bloom’s run may still be in its early innings.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

When a stock surges 1,414% in just a year, investors who didn't get in the game early rightfully wonder if they've missed "the easy money" and just how much gas is left in the stock's tank.

On those fronts, immediate clarity is often hard to come by. Still, late-arriving market participants can tilt the odds of success in their favor by cozying up to companies with durable long-term prospects.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

That group includes Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), an industrial stock that has in fact surged 1,414% over the past year. A staggering 112% of that gain was accrued just last month, making Bloom the best-performing large-cap stock of any stripe in April.

With accolades like these, it's not a stretch to assume an efficient market would have priced in all the known positives about Bloom and that the burden will be on this growth stock going forward. The burden of proof part is accurate, but there are tailwinds in place that may indicate Bloom's best days are still ahead of it.

1. Bloom offers peace of mind

At its core, Bloom is a provider of alternative power to data centers, and that's a great place to be at a time when artificial intelligence (AI) is sending data center demand through the roof. More directly, Bloom manufacturers solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power transmission, meaning Bloom has the goods to support a data center's power needs much more quickly than a traditional electric utility.

Bloom's position in the on-site data center power niche has driven revenue growth over the past five years at a compound annual growth rate of 19.1%. There are signs of acceleration. When the company delivered first-quarter results in late April, it lifted its 2026 sales guidance to $3.4 billion to $3.8 billion from $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion.

Compounding that favorable scenario is the point that, as of the end of last year, Bloom was sitting on a service backlog of $24 billion. Though not a secret by any stretch, the backlog suggests there's some level of revenue-growth clarity attached to this stock. Call it clarity. Call it peace of mind, but whatever the term used, Bloom has it. That's not guaranteed with all growth stocks, but it could support Bloom's long-term upside.

2. Bloom has cash

Though not perfect, Bloom's balance sheet is in decent shape, as cash on hand increased slightly during the March quarter from the end of 2025. The company was also operating cash flow positive in the first quarter to the tune of $73.6 million, a year-over-year increase of $184.3 million. That's noteworthy because the first quarter is usually a seasonally weak period for Bloom.

The cash and cash flow generating progress are important because, as is the case with many growing companies, Bloom carries debt. To be precise, its outstanding liabilities stood at $3.7 billion at the end of the first quarter.

Gross and service margins increased in the first three months of the year, and 2026 guidance for the former was raised. So Bloom's margin situation is improving, and that could trickle down to improving profits, thus providing runway for its balance sheet to improve over time.

Should you buy stock in Bloom Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Bloom Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bloom Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $472,744!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,353,500!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2026.

Todd Shriber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.