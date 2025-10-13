2 Reasons Absci Could Be the Future of AI Biotech, and 1 Risk

The biotech world is a prime target for risk-tolerant investors seeking out companies with the potential for dramatic gains. Firms in this space often either make it big—spiking upon news of a promising trial or a drug that will make it to market—or crash and burn. As a penny stock with a market cap of just $600 million, Absci Corp. (NASDAQ: ABSI) falls squarely in the high-risk, high-reward category.

The company operates at the intersection of AI and biotechnology, utilizing machine learning and automation to discover and develop novel therapeutics. As this trend grows across the biotech space, Absci is on the cutting edge, giving it the potential to lead a new generation of companies creating new medicines—but the firm's technological leadership, strategic partnerships, valuation and potential for growth must be considered against its early-stage status and execution risk.

Absci's Leadership in Drug Discovery With AI

Absci's core appeal lies in its use of generative AI in modeling and designing components associated with new therapeutics, a process that may significantly shorten the typical R&D timeline. The results of these efforts include multiple drug candidates in clinical trials, including an anti-TL1A antibody treatment for IBD known as ABS-101 that launched a Phase 1 trial in the spring and an anti-prolactin receptor candidate called ABS-201 for the treatment of androgenic alopecia set to begin Phase 1/2a trials in early 2026. In both of these cases, as well as throughout Absci's pipeline, its proprietary Integrated Drug Creation platform has been key in the development process.

The firm has also seen success providing AI tools and partnership to other players in the biotech and pharma space, including major players like Merck (NYSE: MRK) and agentic AI biotech name Owkin. Absci's ongoing, multi-year partnership with Merck, in progress for nearly four years, could be worth up to $610 million to the smaller company. Absci also has major partnerships with medical dermatology company Almirall and other firms as well.

Growth Potential and Cash Reserves Support Advances

If a strong pipeline and capacity for R&D are the first important characteristics of an attractive biotech stock, the growth potential and cash position are likely the second for most investors. The growth potential of the AI drug discovery space is tremendous—Grand View Research estimates a CAGR of nearly 30% from 2024 to 2030, with the industry reaching more than $20 billion by the end of that period. Absci's addressable market is also compelling, including a variety of biologics, monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and other targets.

Developing drugs—even with the help of AI—is costly and time-consuming, and Absci revealed in its latest quarterly report that it had raised roughly $64 million in July 2025, bringing total cash reserves to more than $117 million and providing a runway into 2028. As the AI biotech space and demand grows, Absci is also positioned to generate more strategic investments from new potential collaborators.

A Possible Downside: Execution and Clinical Risk

Despite the significant potential for Absci, the company presents execution and clinical risks. It currently has no commercialized therapies, and there is of course no guarantee that any of its pipeline will reach that point—investors may also be concerned that the company's revenue generation is primarily from research collaborations, not sales.

In this way, although it has an impressive AI platform, Absci faces the major hurdle common to all early-stage biotech companies: scaling up from success in the lab to clinical success and commercialization. Add to this the fact that there are a growing number of rivals attempting a similar approach—companies including Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX), for example, as well as legacy pharma players expanding their internal AI platforms—and Absci's growth becomes less certain. Finally, the company's penny stock status means it is susceptible to price volatility and potential for investor dilution.

Nonetheless, analysts are bullish on ABSI, with six out of seven assigning it a Buy rating and Wall Street forecasting upside potential of more than 110%. Investors willing to take the risk could win big if this prediction comes to pass.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.