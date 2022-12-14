2 Real Estate Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today

Real estate stocks refer to the stocks of companies involved in the real estate industry. These companies can include real estate developers, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and companies that provide services to the real estate industry, such as property management and construction. Real estate stocks can provide investors with exposure to the performance of the real estate market. Which can be influenced by a variety of factors, including economic conditions, interest rates, and population growth.

Real estate stocks can be an attractive investment option for investors who are looking for income, as many real estate companies pay regular dividends to their shareholders. However, like any other investment, real estate stocks come with risks and should be carefully considered as part of a diversified investment portfolio. Considering this, here are two blue-chip real estate stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Real Estate Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Now

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG)

(NYSE: SPG) American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT)

Simon Property Group (SPG Stock)

Starting off we have Simon Property Group (SPG). Simon Property Group is an American real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group primarily focuses on the ownership, development, and management of retail real estate, including shopping malls, outlet centers, and other retail properties.

SPG Recent Stock News

At the beginning of last month, Simon Property Group reported its third-quarter 2022 financial results. In the quarter, the company reported Q3 2022 earnings of $2.97 per share on revenue of $1.3 billion. Also, SPG’s Board of Directors declared its Q4 2022 quarterly dividend of $1.80 per common stock. This reflects an increase of $0.15 or 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Additionally, David Simon, Chairman, CEO, and President commented, “This was an excellent quarter for our Company with strong financial and operational performance. Based upon our results to date and our expectations for the remainder of 2022, we are once again increasing full-year 2022 guidance and raising our quarterly dividend.“

SPG Stock Chart

In 2022 so far, shares of SPG stock are down 24.60%. However, over the last six months of trading, SPG stock has recovered by 25.23%. Meanwhile, during Wednesday’s afternoon trading session, shares of Simon Property Group stock are trading at $120.97, up 0.54% on the day.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

American Tower Corporation (AMT Stock)

After that, let’s look at American Tower Corporation (AMT). In short, American Tower Corporation is an American real estate investment trust (REIT). American Tower Corporation primarily engages in the ownership, operation, and leasing of wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. This includes towers, rooftops, and other structures. The company is one of the largest owners and operators of communications infrastructure in the world.

AMT Recent Stock News

In recent news, last week Thursday, American Tower Corporation announced that it has declared its quarterly distribution. In detail, the company reported that its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly cash distribution of $1.56 a share on AMT’s common stock. Additionally, the dividend is payable on February 2, 2023, to stockholders on record at the end of business on December 28, 2022.

AMT Stock Chart

Shares of AMT stock have been beaten down by 21.35% year-to-date. Though, in the last month of trading, AMT stock has started to rebound by 4.58%. On Wednesday, American Tower stock is up 0.72% currently trading at $225.24 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

