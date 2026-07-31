2 Quantum Stocks Expected to Deliver 50%+ Earnings Growth Next Week

The April-to-June 2026 quarter was a favorable one for the quantum computing industry as improving commercialization prospects and supportive policy developments fueled investor optimism. Reflecting the improving sentiment, the Defiance Quantum ETF QTUM, a benchmark tracking companies across the quantum computing ecosystem, rallied more than 51% during the quarter.



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As second-quarter 2026 earnings reporting season kicks off for pure-play quantum computing companies next week, IonQ IONQ and D-Wave Quantum QBTS emerge as two stocks to watch, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate calling for more than a 50% year-over-year improvement in earnings.



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Let’s delve into the details.

During the second quarter, the industry's momentum was supported by several notable developments, including Quantinuum's QNT successful June IPO, which raised approximately $1.68 billion through the sale of 28 million shares priced at $60 each. This marked one of the largest public offerings by a pure-play quantum computing company and broadened investors' access to the sector.

The quarter also saw fresh U.S. government initiatives to strengthen domestic quantum capabilities through expanded funding and strategic investments. Meanwhile, major technology companies such as IBM, Microsoft and Alphabet continued advancing their quantum hardware and software roadmaps, while enterprises increasingly explored quantum applications across optimization, cybersecurity, networking and scientific research.

2 Stocks with 50%+ Earnings Growth Projection for Q2

D-Wave Quantum: D-Wave is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug. 6. Following a solid first quarter, we look forward to continued progress in commercial adoption and execution. The company reported bookings of $33.4 million, a $42.4 million remaining performance obligation (RPO) balance and a more than doubling of its sales pipeline in the first quarter. Management also raised its expectation for two to three system sales in 2026, up from one previously.

During the June quarter, D-Wave expanded its enterprise footprint through an enhanced collaboration with AT&T while continuing the integration of Quantum Circuits, strengthening its position in both annealing and gate-model quantum computing. These initiatives are expected to have supported second-quarter revenue growth and commercial momentum. While the company is likely to remain loss-making as it continues investing in R&D and go-to-market expansion, we expect a year-over-year improvement in earnings, reflecting improving operating leverage and a more favorable revenue mix.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock gained 75.1% during April to June 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QBTS’ second-quarter earnings per share implies an 85.5% improvement year over year on 23.3% revenue growth.



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IonQ: It is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug. 5. The company reported first-quarter revenues of $64.7 million, raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $260-$270 million and ended the quarter with a $470 million RPO balance, reflecting strong demand visibility.

During the June quarter, the company continued scaling its commercial operations, advanced its Tempo quantum computing platform, made progress toward its 256-qubit system and expanded its quantum networking capabilities. These initiatives are expected to have supported second-quarter growth. While IonQ continues to invest aggressively in R&D and go-to-market expansion, we expect a significant year-over-year improvement in earnings, reflecting strong revenue growth and increasing operating scale.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock gained 91.7% during April to June 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QBTS’ second-quarter earnings per share implies a 58.5% improvement year over year on 220.7% revenue growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



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IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM): ETF Research Reports

Quantinuum Inc. (QNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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