2 Quantum Stocks With 100%+ Upside After the Quantinuum-SoftBank Deal

Quantinuum QNT and SoftBank's SFTBY release of the joint white paper, Quantum Computing Frontiers, marks another step in the quantum computing industry's shift toward commercialization. Rather than focusing on hardware milestones or qubit counts, the paper outlines practical applications for quantum technologies across telecommunications, financial services, materials science and cybersecurity, while emphasizing hybrid quantum-classical computing as the most viable path to enterprise adoption.

The initiative comes as enterprises increasingly invest in AI, cloud and high-performance computing infrastructure, while governments worldwide continue funding quantum research and promoting the development of strategic technologies.

Against this backdrop, investors seeking exposure to the sector may consider D-Wave Quantum QBTS and Rigetti Computing RGTI, both of which carry price targets with more than 100% upside from current trading levels.

Government Initiatives and AI Spending Fuel Quantum Investment

The Quantinuum-SoftBank collaboration comes at a time when the global policy and investment environment is becoming increasingly supportive of quantum computing. Governments are treating quantum as a strategic technology alongside artificial intelligence and semiconductors, driven by its potential applications in national security, cybersecurity and scientific research.

In the United States, recent federal initiatives have increased support for domestic quantum capabilities, including a broader $2 billion investment package for quantum manufacturing and infrastructure, alongside policy efforts to accelerate commercialization and strengthen the domestic supply chain. The United Kingdom has also reaffirmed its long-term commitment through multi-year funding for quantum technologies, while countries across Europe and Asia continue expanding national quantum programs.

These policy initiatives are increasingly being complemented by private-sector investment and commercial partnerships. Major technology companies continue expanding AI and high-performance computing infrastructure, creating demand for hybrid computing architectures that combine classical, AI and quantum systems.

Against this backdrop, the Quantinuum-SoftBank white paper is consistent with the industry's broader direction, focusing on commercially relevant applications such as quantum chemistry and graph analytics, while providing a roadmap for when these use cases could become practical as hardware advances.

2 Quantum Stocks With 100%+ Price Target

QBTS: D-Wave Quantum announced the transfer of its stock listing to the Nasdaq Global Market, a move intended to broaden its visibility among institutional investors and improve trading liquidity. Earlier this month, D-Wave earned recognition as one of only two Leaders in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Quantum Computing 2026 Vendor Assessment, highlighting its growing traction in enterprise quantum computing. Backed by first-quarter bookings of $33.4 million, a nearly 2,000% year-over-year increase and a robust cash and investments balance, the company appears well positioned to benefit as commercial demand for quantum solutions continues to rise.

Based on short-term price targets offered by 13 analysts, the average price target for D-Wave of $38.31 represents an increase of 129.1% from the last closing price. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



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RGTI: Rigetti, too, is leveraging favorable industry and policy trends to strengthen its long-term growth prospects. In May, the company signed a letter of intent with the U.S. Department of Commerce for an award of up to $100 million over three years to accelerate superconducting quantum computing research and development, highlighting growing government support for domestic quantum capabilities.

The company ended the first quarter of 2026 with a strong cash position and no debt, providing financial flexibility to execute its technology roadmap. Coupled with the commercial rollout of its 108-qubit Cepheus-1 system and continued focus on full-stack quantum computing, Rigetti remains well positioned to benefit as enterprise adoption and public-sector investment in quantum technologies continue to expand.

Based on short-term price targets offered by 10 analysts, the average price target for Rigetti of $31.00 represents an increase of 117.5% from the last closing price. This stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



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Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quantinuum Inc. (QNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (SFTBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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