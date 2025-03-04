2 Powerhouse Stocks to Watch: Broadcom and Costco

Earnings season isn’t over yet. There are still dozens of companies set to report this week and next, including a lot of retailers and restaurant stocks along with a smattering of technology stocks.

But there are two companies everyone will be watching: Broadcom and Costco. Both are earnings all-stars with excellent earnings surprise track records.

It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for 5 years, especially during a pandemic. But they’ve been doing it.

Both stocks have hit new highs in the past 3 months. But with the markets rocky to start March 2025, can another earnings beat be a catalyst for these two powerhouse stocks?

2 Powerhouse Stocks to Watch This Week: Broadcom and Costco

1. Broadcom Inc. ( AVGO )

Broadcom is an earnings all-star. It hasn’t missed on earnings in 5 years. That includes the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. That is impressive.

Shares of Broadcom are down year-to-date, but last hit new highs just a few months ago, in Dec 2024. Broadcom is up 583% over the last 5 years.

Yet Broadcom isn’t that expensive. It trades with a forward P/E of 31.6.

If Broadcom beats again, will it turn the stock around in 2025 or is it beholden to market forces?

2. Costco Wholesale Corp. ( COST )

Costco also has a great earnings surprise track record. It has only missed 3 times in the last 5 years and has put together a beat streak of 7 beats in a row.

Shares of Costco hit new highs in Feb 2025 and are up 14.3% year-to-date. Costco has been a long-term winning stock. It’s up 245.8% over the last 5 years.

But valuation has become an issue for Costco. It now trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 58. A P/E ratio over 50 is considered very expensive.

Costco is the only publicly traded retailer to still report monthly sales results. It’s same-store-sales have been strong.

Will Costco continue to defy gravity in 2025 or will valuation come into play?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns Broadcom in the Zacks Insider Trader portfolio.]

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.