2 Powerful Forces Now Back Intel's Turnaround

A series of jumps in Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ: INTC) stock price during the middle of August has sent shares of the tech sector giant above the $25 mark on massive trading volume. This multiday rally was the market’s recognition of a fundamental transformation in the company's investment story.

This dramatic reversal comes after intense volatility, when the stock was battered by post-earnings profit-taking and rumors of manufacturing delays.

The convergence of a strategic investment from SoftBank Group and active discussions for the U.S. government to become a major shareholder is reshaping Intel from a classic technology turnaround story into a strategic national asset.

These monumental developments have created a powerful long-term investment floor for the stock by directly aligning the company's success with a premier global technology investor and U.S. national security interests, fundamentally de-risking the long-term investment case.

More Than a Check: SoftBank Validates the Strategy

The first pillar of this new foundation is a highly credible, strategic endorsement from one of the world's most influential technology investors. SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS: SFTBF) has agreed to invest $2 billion in Intel common stock at a premium price of $23 per share. For investors, the significance of this deal should go far beyond the dollar amount.

The investment is widely seen as a deeply informed vote of confidence from SoftBank's CEO, Masayoshi Son, in Intel's CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, with whom he shares a professional relationship spanning decades. This is smart money validating the strategy of a legendary turnaround expert.

This move is also a masterful strategic play within the global semiconductor sector. SoftBank is the majority owner of Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM), whose architecture designs are used in most of the world's smartphones and are rapidly expanding into data centers and PCs.

A revitalized and powerful Intel Foundry provides a much-needed, high-performance manufacturing alternative to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) for the entire ecosystem of companies that design chips based on Arm's architecture. This endorsement provides far more than just capital; it delivers a strong third-party validation of the company's direction from a globally respected source and adds a significant new strategic partner.

Intel Becomes a National Champion

The second, arguably more significant, development is the potential for the U.S. government to become one of Intel's largest shareholders. The CHIPS and Science Act was designed to reduce America's reliance on foreign semiconductor supply chains. Intel is the leading domestic manufacturer of advanced logic chips.

Reports of active discussions confirm that the administration is considering a plan to convert a portion of Intel's CHIPS Act grants, potentially up to $10.9 billion, into a direct equity stake of approximately 10%.

The mechanism for this would likely be warrants, which give the holder the right to buy stock at a set price. This structure is particularly shareholder-friendly, as the value of the warrants increases only if the stock price appreciates, aligning the government's interests with those of existing investors.

Administration officials have been clear about the goal: to "shore up U.S. semiconductor leadership" and "help the company stabilize," emphasizing a supportive, non-interfering role. With Intel guiding for gross capital expenditures of $18 billion in 2025 alone, this sovereign support provides a critical financial buffer, reduces the company's reliance on debt, and signals that the U.S. government views Intel's success as a matter of national security.

Why the Old Metrics No Longer Apply

The combined backing of a premier global tech investor and the U.S. government creates an unprecedented strategic and financial foundation for Intel. This dual support system provides a powerful buffer that mitigates the economic risks of the company's manufacturing expansion.

This external validation arrives just as Intel's operational turnaround delivers tangible results, including the recent on-schedule tape out of its Panther Lake processor on the 18A node and the critically acclaimed launch of its Lunar Lake chips.

The investment case for Intel has fundamentally changed. The stock should no longer be valued solely on its near-term earnings or competitive battles. It must now be viewed as a long-term, strategic asset with a quasi-sovereign backstop, trading near its tangible book value per share of approximately $24.26.

While the operational turnaround will still take time to reflect in the financials fully, these developments have created a durable investment floor.

For long-term investors, the current valuation may represent a generational opportunity to invest in a company officially designated as critical to the future of American technology.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.