2 Popular AI Stocks to Sell Before They Plunge 40% and 67%, According to Select Wall Street Analysts

Key Points

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill expects Palantir shares to decline 67%, and Redburn Atlantic analyst Alexander Haissl thinks Oracle shares will drop 40%.

Palantir’s ontology-based software and ability to develop custom solutions for clients sets it apart from other analytics companies, but the stock is absurdly expensive.

Oracle has a strong presence in several enterprise software verticals and demand for artificial intelligence is shaping up to be a tremendous catalyst for its cloud business.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

Year to date, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) shares have skyrocketed 140% and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) shares have climbed 73%. Investors clearly expect the companies to be big winners as artificial intelligence spending increases, but these Wall Street analysts think the stocks are overvalued:

Brent Thill at Jefferies has a sell rating on Palantir. His target price of $60 per share implies 67% downside from the current share price of $183.

has a sell rating on Palantir. His target price of $60 per share implies 67% downside from the current share price of $183. Alexander Haissl at Redburn Atlantic has a sell rating on Oracle. His target price of $175 per share implies 40% downside from the current share price of $290.

Here's what investors should know about these popular artificial intelligence stocks.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

1. Palantir Technologies: 67% implied downside

Palantir provides analytics software to commercial enterprises and government agencies. Its core products, Gotham and Foundry, integrate data and machine learning models into a decisioning framework called an ontology. It also provides an adjacent artificial intelligence platform that lets clients build generative AI into applications and business processes.

Palantir had 849 customers as of June 30, far fewer than most large software companies. Data analytics competitor Snowflake recently reported more than 12,000 customers. Nevertheless, Palantir's ontology-based software architecture and its use of forward deployed engineers -- developers who work closely with specific clients to build custom features -- set the company apart from the competition.

Several industry experts have praised Palantir. In particular, the International Data Corp. (IDC) recently ranked the company as the market leader in decision intelligence software. Also, Forrester Research recognized it as a technology leader in artificial intelligence platforms. "Palantir is quietly becoming one of the largest players in the this market," wrote Principal Analyst Mike Gualtieri.

Palantir reported impressive second-quarter financial results. Revenue increased 48% to $1 billion, the eighth consecutive acceleration, and non-GAAP net income increased 77% to $0.16 per diluted share. And Palantir is well-positioned to maintain that momentum. IDC estimates AI platform spending will increase at 41% annually through 2028.

However, Palantir is one of the most expensive software stocks in history and its present valuation is not sustainable over the long term, according to Brent Thill at Jefferies. Shares currently trade at 345 times adjusted earnings, an absurd multiple for a company whose earnings are forecast to grow at 37% annually through 2026. It is very possible that Palantir drops 67% at some point in the future. Shareholders with large positions should consider trimming.

2. Oracle: 40% implied downside

Oracle provides a broad range of enterprise software and cloud services. The company is best known as the market leader in database management systems, but it also has a strong presence in enterprise resource planning software and customer relationship management software. Those three markets are forecast to expand between 12% annually and 15% annually through 2030, according to Grand View Research.

Additionally, Oracle is the fifth-largest public cloud as measured by infrastructure services spending, and that part of its business is likely to be the most powerful growth driver in the coming years. The cloud services market is forecast to grow at 20% annually through 2030 due to demand for AI infrastructure, an area where Oracle has invested aggressively.

Oracle reported mediocre financial results in the August quarter, missing estimates on the top and bottom lines. But the stock surged more than 30% because momentum in the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) segment stunned Wall Street. Remaining performance obligation (RPO) -- contracted revenue not yet recognized -- soared 359% to $455 billion.

Oracle signed four multi-billion dollar deals with three different customers in the quarter. CEO Safra Catz said, "Over the next few months, we expect to sign up several additional multi-billion dollar customers and RPO is likely to exceed half a trillion dollars." In total, Oracle expects cloud infrastructure revenue to increase at 70% annually during the next five years.

Oracle is doing an admirable job competing against larger cloud services companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet. But investors probably reacted too strongly to the good news about its cloud infrastructure business. The stock trades at 67 times earnings, a pricey valuation when earnings are forecast to grow at 19% annually over the next three years. Shares may trend lower in the coming months, but I doubt the stock will fall 40%.

Should you invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $663,905!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,180,428!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,091% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Trevor Jennewine has positions in Amazon and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Jefferies Financial Group, Microsoft, Oracle, Palantir Technologies, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.