News & Insights

Personal Finance

2 Places Grant Cardone Loves for Retirement

December 07, 2023 — 09:01 am EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Many Americans want to retire outside of the continental U.S. There are numerous reasons for this, including getting to experience a new culture, moving to a warmer climate or — if they are continuing to work during the traditional retirement years — getting a tax break.

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes
More: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

For those who plan to work in retirement, Grant Cardone, private equity fund manager and real estate investor, recommends these two places.

Puerto Rico

Warm weather and no federal income tax make Puerto Rico a wise choice for those who will still be producing income when they hit retirement age.

“If I could live in Puerto Rico for 180 days of the year, I have to pay no federal taxes,” said Cardone, who will be hosting his 2023 Real Estate Summit on Dec. 16-18. He told GOBankingRates, “I’m not going to do that because I’ve got massive headquarters here, I’ve got a big footprint in America. But if you were a crypto entrepreneur or you’re a real estate investor and you’re spending all your time in Puerto Rico, you can literally save 40% [that you don’t have to pay in taxes]. If you make $1 million a year, you could literally be devoid of federal taxes.”

United Arab Emirates

For those looking to move a bit farther away, Cardone recommends Dubai or Abu Dhabi.

“So many people like Dubai and Abu Dhabi right now, and all the other Middle Eastern countries, for the taxes,” he said. “I can live in Abu Dhabi and pay no taxes there.”

The climate is an added bonus.

“If you’re getting old, you want it to be dry,” Cardone said. “You don’t want it to be cold and wet.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 2 Places Grant Cardone Loves for Retirement

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.