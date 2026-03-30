2 Oil Giants to Buy Immediately as the Iran Crisis Pushes Crude Toward $100

Key Points

Oil prices continue to skyrocket due to blocked trade routes in the Strait of Hormuz.

As this happens, smart investors are dialing in on specific opportunities in the oil markets.

ExxonMobil and Chevron are almost purpose-built for current turbulence in the energy landscape.

10 stocks we like better than ExxonMobil ›

As the Iran War stretches into its second month, oil tanker routes through the Strait of Hormuz have become a critical choke point -- sending WTI crude oil prices near $100 a barrel.

In this environment, it's not unusual to see oil stocks rise. However, only certain business models can truly compound the upside of unexpected energy cycles.

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ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are not just riding the current wave; they are uniquely built to capture more structural tailwinds compared to other companies along the energy value chain.

ExxonMobil is a complete energy machine

The company's geographic footprint provides Exxon with unmatched cost advantages. When the price of crude oil spikes, incremental dollars flow straight to Exxon's bottom line instead of squeezing profit margins due to the royalty burdens or hedging losses often seen in traditional exploration and production companies.

Pure-play upstream businesses often sell their barrels at spot prices due to a lack of dedicated pipeline infrastructure or a high volume of committed midstream contracts. Unfortunately, this leaves them scrambling for capacity -- diminishing any potential price leverage.

By contrast, Exxon's vertical integration allows the company to control the entire supply chain process: from extracting the oil and transporting it through their own pipelines to refining it into higher-margin products and distributing those distillates to global markets where demand remains resilient and inelastic.

While stand-alone drillers are forced to watch their lifting costs climb with energy-driven inflation, Exxon's downstream and chemical segments actually generate wider margins during periods when crude is expensive. This relationship underscores that Exxon's layered integrations are not cost centers; rather, the company's turnkey operation acts as a hedge that most pure-play producers lack.

ExxonMobil's rock-solid balance sheet provides the company with adequate financial flexibility to support stock buybacks and dividend growth even during unpredictable cycles.

Chevron is a growth integrator in an otherwise capital-intensive energy infrastructure market

Like Exxon, Chevron is also supported by vertical strength. One of the company's sharpest growth vectors is its low-cost position in the Permian Basin. Supplementing this profile are the company's Hess Guyana assets, which are expected to fuel a recovery in Chevron's oil and gas reserves.

Chevron is able to maintain robust profits by leveraging specialized refineries to process its own oil. This helps the company curtail volatility in commodity prices, unlike competitors who rely on expensive raw materials.

Midstream MLPs might choose to issue equity to help fund new pipelines while downstream pure-plays become increasingly squeezed by the same surges in crude prices that ultimately bolster Chevron's upstream business. Meanwhile, renewable developers often face prolonged permitting delays and are highly sensitive to high-interest-rate environments.

By contrast, Chevron's ability to finance its infrastructure programs through robust operating cash flow allows the company to create consistent shareholder value through a combination of dividends and buybacks.

ExxonMobil and Chevron are purpose-built for unpredictable oil markets

The combination of upstream leverage and downstream stability make ExxonMobil and Chevron complete oil plays. Both demonstrate that innovative integration is critical in navigating challenges in the energy landscape and have built competitive moats purpose-built to thrive when geopolitical tensions lead to tightened oil supply. This is why I see ExxonMobil and Chevron not just as safe oil stocks to buy right now but also as the smartest.

Should you buy stock in ExxonMobil right now?

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Adam Spatacco has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.