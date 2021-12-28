2 Office Equipment Stocks to Buy in a Prospering Industry

The Zacks Office Automation and Equipment Industry participants like Canon CAJ and Seiko Epson SEKEY are gaining from growing demand for coronavirus-led medical equipment systems and a low-mid class of printers, thanks to the ongoing spike in demand for work-from-home and online learning. Strong capital spending on lithography equipment for memory devices and sensors has been benefiting industry participants. The rapid adoption of Internet of Things and 5G technologies has driven sales of CMOS sensors and communication devices, which bodes well for these companies.



Nevertheless, the industry is facing supply-chain disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic. Further, coronavirus-led remote working is hurting demand for office products. Macro-economic slowdown, increasing forex risk in emerging markets and heightened price competition are hurting industry participants.

