Markets

2 Nursing Home Stocks to Brave the Oversupplied Market Woes

Contributor
Kaibalya Pravo Dey Zacks
Published
Zacks Medical-Nursing Home

The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG Brookdale Senior Living Inc. BKD

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative. 

See Zacks’ Hottest Tech IPOs Now >>

Click to get this free report

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular