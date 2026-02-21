2 Northeast Retirement Towns That Keep You Close to Culture Without Big-City Prices

Key Points

Living in a big city means you have access to amenities that smaller communities can't support -- but it comes at a price.

Living within driving distance of a big city can be a more affordable alternative.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

The Motley Fool's "2026 Best Places to Retire" report is a deep dive into where to live and why. It examines multiple factors, from quality of life to affordability.

Most retirees have to balance those two factors, since high costs can make living in certain areas a stretch. But there's a sweet spot to be found by living near a high-cost area that's culturally rich but far enough away that the cost of living is more reasonable. This is why you might want to look at Paterson, New Jersey and Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

1. Paterson, New Jersey

Paterson is within driving distance of New York City, which means you have access to all of the benefits of city living without having to actually live in the city. Plus, as The Motley Fool's "2026 Best Places to Retire in the Northeast" report highlights, Paterson has lower living costs than other areas in the region.

That said, housing costs and taxes aren't the lowest you can find in the Northeast. But balancing cost and amenities requires trade-offs, and a higher going-in price may be worthwhile if your everyday costs are more affordable.

There are other areas of compromise here, as well, noting that the city's infrastructure could use some updating. However, Paterson is home to Great Falls National Historic Park, which would be a huge plus for those who appreciate outdoor life.

2. Allentown, Pennsylvania

Allentown provides an affordable cost of living and is within driving distance of both Philadelphia and New York City. It has a growing downtown area, but healthcare access isn't exactly top of the heap and taxes are on the high side. That said, if you like the charm of older homes and enjoy watching the snow fall, it could be the right fit.

One major issue for retirees, however, is limited access to public transportation. You'll need a car to get around. If you plan to visit New York City or Philly, that probably won't be a big deal since you'd likely be bringing a car, anyway.

Branch out and find out more

The Northeast is a big place, so there are plenty of other options to consider on The Motley Fool's "2026 Best Places to Retire in the Northeast." But don't limit yourself as you look for places to live; there could be other locations outside of the Northeast that you aren't thinking about right now, but should be.

Check out The Motley Fool's "2026 Best Places to Retire" report in its entirety and see what else the country has to offer... and then hit the road and visit the places you think you'll like the most.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.