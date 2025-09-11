2 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Key Points Meta Platforms is not messing around when it comes to advancing its AI capabilities.

Investors can't go wrong sticking with big tech giants. These companies have billions of users, billions in cash, and billions to invest in artificial intelligence (AI). This points to excellent return prospects for shareholders.

Here are two tech stocks that are no-brainer buys right now.

1. Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) dominance with more than 3.4 billion people using Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other services every day makes it a low-risk investment. This large base of users drives substantial advertising revenue that funds investment in technology infrastructure, such as AI, to power new features and products for long-term growth.

The stock is up 30% year to date, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite's roughly 13% return, supported by strong revenue and profit growth. Revenue grew 22% year over year in the second quarter, with adjusted earnings per share surging 38%. Meta's AI is making it easier to show people content that grabs their interest, and therefore, generate more ad revenue.

Meta's profitable ad business provides plenty of resources to advance its technology advantage. The company plans to spend between $66 billion and $72 billion this year on infrastructure. This includes investments to expand its AI capacity, including its multigigawatt Prometheus and Hyperion data centers.

"Meta has all of the ingredients that are required to build leading models and deliver them to billions of people," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on the company's Q2 earnings call.

The opportunities are so significant that Meta has no plans to pull back the reins on capital spending. In fact, Zuckerberg recently revealed at a White House meeting with President Donald Trump and other tech CEOs that Meta may spend $600 billion in the U.S. alone through 2028.

Analysts expect Meta's earnings to grow 17% on an annualized basis over the next several years. Assuming the stock is still trading at its current forward price-to-earnings multiple of 27, the stock should continue to follow future earnings.

2. Alphabet (Google)

Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google is one of the most valuable online brands. Billions of people use Gmail, Google Maps, YouTube, Search, and other Google services every day. These platforms provide growing ad revenue and profits that are fueling investments in data centers and AI that bolster the company's long-term growth prospects.

Alphabet's Gemini AI has been fundamental to growth this year. Gemini powers AI features across its services, including AI Mode and AI Overviews in Search. These features are leading to increases in user engagement, which is contributing to higher ad revenue. Google's ad revenue grew 10% year over year last quarter to $71 billion, making up 76% of the company's total.

Gemini is also fueling innovative tools for enterprises in Google Cloud, where it uses proprietary AI chips to deliver optimized performance for AI workloads. Google Cloud's revenue grew 32% year over year last quarter, with a growing backlog of $106 billion. It signed the same number of $1 billion-plus deals in the first half of 2025 as all of 2024, indicating strong momentum.

The AI gold rush is causing Alphabet to raise its full-year guidance for capital spending. It now expects capital expenditures to reach approximately $85 billion in 2025, up from the previous estimate of $75 billion. It also plans to increase capital spending in 2026 due to strong customer demand and growth opportunities across the business.

Despite a sharp rise in recent months, the stock still looks reasonably valued trading at 24 times 2025 earnings estimates. With analysts expecting earnings to grow at an annualized rate of 15% in the coming years, investors should expect the stock to potentially double in value over the next five years.

