2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now on Sale

Thecurrent stock marketvolatility might not let up in the near future, but history has taught investors that patience and consistency can yield robust, compounded returns with time.

If you have money to invest in the stock market right now, this could be an excellent time to snatch up shares of companies you like while they're trading at a discount.

Here are two solid contenders to consider for a long-term (three to five years) investment this month.

1. Airbnb

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has seen its stock price fall nearly 40% over the last year as broad investor sentiment steadily turned away from growth- and tech-oriented businesses. While Airbnb investors definitely felt the impact of these market headwinds, the share price movements haven't stemmed from negative news tied to the business itself.

That fact, coupled with Airbnb's continued robust recovery -- even as other travel companies are failing to see the same rapid return to sustained growth -- makes the stock a particularly compelling buy now that it's trading at a discount.

There's no denying that Airbnb went public at a time fraught with peril for the travel industry. And in the full year 2020, few were surprised when the company reported a drop in revenue to the tune of 30% as travel came to a screeching halt globally.

However, 2021 was a completely different story for Airbnb, demonstrating the resilience and adaptability of its business model. During that 12-month period, Airbnb grew its revenue 25% compared to 2019. While the company still recorded a net loss for the full year, it was profitable by the close of the final quarter, with record net income of $55 million.

And in the first six months of 2022, Airbnb grew its revenue by 63% compared to the same period in 2021. Meanwhile, instead of the net loss of $1.2 billion it recorded in the first half of 2021, Airbnb closed out the period with net income of $360 million.

While a potential recession could easily impact travel spending, Airbnb's platform caters to a much broader base than short-term leisure travelers. Long-term stays of 28 days or more remain the fastest-growing segment of Airbnb's business quarter after quarter. In the age of distributed teams and flexible workplaces, and as the world continues to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Airbnb rentals are an ideal fit for everyone from digital nomads to business travelers to vacationers.

These tailwinds can drive continuous growth for Airbnb, producing strong balance sheet returns and enriching investors in the process. Wall Street analysts currently estimate that the stock could have a potential upside as high as 80% over the next 12-month period alone.

2. Lululemon

Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) boasts approximately a 60% share of the global athleisure market. This sphere is on track to reach $663 billion by 2030, and it tends to be more recession resilient than other retail sectors.

With so many people working in remote or hybrid settings, the allure of athleisure apparel -- which can take you from the gym to home to dinner and drinks -- offers a particular type of draw that keeps consumers coming back for more, even in an environment in which many are somewhat strapped for cash.

Lululemon's continued diversification of its business model and robust footprint in the athleisure space bode well for its growth through various market cycles and for long-term investors in its stock.

From Lululemon's first line of women's yoga pants in the late '90s to its expansion into men's athleisure less than a decade ago to its foray into connected fitness with the acquisition of Mirror and the recent launch of its new fitness subscription service, Lululemon Studio, the company has proven its ability to meet the needs of its consumers while staying relevant in a rapidly changing environment.

Lululemon has a consistent track record of not only meeting but exceeding its business goals.

The company recently hit its growth goals for its men's apparel segment two years ahead of schedule, and it is currently in the midst of realizing its five-year growth plan to double its 2021 revenue to $12.5 billion by the year 2026. Management has said that this strategy "includes a plan to double men's and digital revenues, and to quadruple international revenues relative to 2021."

This isn't an unrealistic goal by any means, considering that over the trailing five years, Lululemon increased its annual revenue and net income by 136% and 277%, respectively.

While the stock is trading down about 30% over the past year against the backdrop of a volatile market, Wall Street analysts think Lululemon could realize an upside of more than 60% in the year ahead.

