Markets
KO

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Correction

April 04, 2023 — 06:16 am EDT

Written by Jake Lerch for The Motley Fool ->

Corrections can be scary; stock prices can fall quickly. Yet they can offer incredible opportunities to long-term investors who keep their head.

And while the saying goes, "Any port in a storm," I prefer to know which port to aim for -- before the storm arrives. That's why I want to cover two no-brainer stocks I'd be happy to buy more of if the market takes a swift move lower: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Visa (NYSE: V).

Declining stock chart in red and black.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Coca-Cola

The first stock I want to buy in a correction is Coca-Cola. Why Coke? There are three big reasons:

  1. Legendary brand: Everyone knows Coca-Cola. No matter where you are in the world, chances are you can get an ice-cold Coca-Cola. The company's products, comprising more than 500 brands or licensed brands, are sold in over 200 countries around the world. What's more, people want Coca-Cola, the company's flagship drink, whether the economy is booming or not.
  2. Ample cash flow: Coca-Cola is a mature company with a history dating back almost 150 years. Nowadays, the company is a cash cow -- focused on converting profits into shareholder returns. Coca-Cola generated $9.5 billion of free cash flow over the last 12 months, equating to $2.19/share.
  3. Steady dividend: Abundant cash flow means Coca-Cola can continue to pay its famous dividend, which it has increased every year dating back to 1963. Overall, the company has paid a dividend for 103 consecutive years. Not too shabby.

The bottom line is this: If the stock market hits a rough patch or the overall economy takes a nosedive, some companies may take it on the chin; others may fold altogether. However, Coca-Cola, which has endured the Great Depression, the great financial crisis, and many other market downturns, is likely to survive and thrive.

2. Visa

There are two ways to handle a market correction: play defense or play offense. Buying Coca-Cola during a market correction is an example of playing defense. But buying shares of my second pick, Visa, is a case of playing offense.

Consider this: Over the last 10 years, shares of Visa have returned a staggering 461%. To put that in context, Alphabet shares have returned 408% over the same period. To put it another way, owning shares of Visa has been a great investment -- and a much better investment than some people might imagine.

That said, buying shares today comes at a cost. Visa's stock trades at a hefty price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 31. And while that's lower than Visa's 10-year average of 34, it's still significantly higher than the overall S&P 500's current average of about 21. So investors are paying up for quality when they buy shares of Visa.

Nevertheless, what they get is a company with major advantages:

  1. Large moat: Visa's payment network is broad and deep -- entrenched with both merchants and consumers globally. The company takes a small percentage of each transaction it processes. Moreover, payment volumes continue to grow as more of the world's population grows prosperous and adopts e-commerce.
  2. Reliable growth: Visa has averaged double-digit revenue growth for the last decade. Few companies have matched or maintained this level of revenue growth. Setting aside the outlier quarters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Visa has achieved positive revenue growth every quarter dating back to 2013.
  3. Asset light, cash rich, shareholders happy: Running a payment network is an efficient way to make money, but Visa has taken it to another level. Back in 2013, the company's free cash flow stood at just over $1 billion. Last year, it was $17.7 billion -- an increase of 1,640% in 10 years. With plenty of cash to burn, the company can afford to buy back enormous numbers of shares. The company currently has a $12 billion share repurchase program, and over the last 10 years, Visa has reduced its overall share count by about 20%.

In short, Visa is a great stock to own, but it is expensive. So, when the opportunity presents itself -- say in the form of a market correction -- smart investors are ready to snap up shares of great stocks at a discount. And that's exactly the case when it comes to Visa.

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Coca-Cola wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Jake Lerch has positions in Alphabet, Coca-Cola, and Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KO
V

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.