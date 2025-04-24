2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With Less Than $30

Having significant capital in the bank when investing in equities is helpful, but is by no means necessary. Even with a relatively modest sum, like $30, it's possible to acquire one whole share of a top corporation that's likely to perform well in the long run. If you're patient and hold on to it through the kind of market volatility we're experiencing, while occasionally purchasing more shares, that should result in excellent returns.

Which stocks trading for less than $30 per share are worth investing in today? Let's consider two great options: Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

1. Pfizer

After hitting about $60 per share in late 2021, Pfizer's stock price has been in free fall, currently standing at just under $22. The pharmaceutical giant is no longer generating tens of billions of dollars in sales from its COVID-19 portfolio. It will soon face important patent cliffs, including that of Eliquis, a blood thinner. And though Pfizer has developed and launched some brand-new products in recent years, none looks quite promising enough for the company to get back in the good graces of investors.

However, this is a case where patience will be rewarded. Pfizer has steadily built a deep pipeline over the past few years, especially in oncology, where it will likely report significant clinical and regulatory wins in the (relatively) near future. It also expanded its arsenal of tricks by getting into areas such as mRNA vaccines.

Meanwhile, Pfizer's financial results aren't as bad as its stock-market performance might suggest. After a period of declining year-over-year revenue, the drugmaker turned that around:

It turns out that Pfizer's coronavirus products are still contributing a meaningful amount to its top line, and that will continue for the foreseeable future, since COVID is here to stay. Solid financial results and a deep pipeline that will lead to new blockbusters: That's how Pfizer can get back on track.

And the company has a strong dividend program. It currently offers a forward yield of 7.8%, which compares extremely favorably to the S&P 500's average of 1.3%. Pfizer may not be for everyone; growth-oriented investors should look elsewhere. But income seekers looking for a solid blue chip investment to hold on to over the long run should look no further.

2. Adyen

Adyen is a Netherlands-based fintech specialist that provides multiple offerings, including payment gateways, payment processing, and risk management. Its services are particularly valuable to multinational companies, as they would otherwise have to rely on a clunky collection of region-specific companies to get everything Adyen offers on a single, integrated platform. That's why its list of clients features some big names including Microsoft, Uber Technologies, and Spotify Technology.

Adyen's stock price has been volatile in the past few years, for at least two reasons. First, economic problems impacted the company's financial results. With a pullback in economic activity, there are fewer transactions to process. Adyen's top-line growth declined as a result.

Second (and relatedly), even as competing fintechs cut back spending and hiring amid economic challenges, Adyen did the opposite, which led to lower margins and earnings.

Even so, there are excellent reasons to invest in Adyen, especially since its shares can be had for just under $16 apiece. The company benefits from a strong moat from switching costs. Since its clients depend on its services for their day-to-day activities, switching to another service won't be easy. This should allow Adyen to keep most of its customers while acquiring new ones. (The company generates a significant portion of sales from Europe, but it has been expanding its presence in North America in recent years.)

Second, there is still a vast runway for growth. The increased shift to e-commerce and the growth of digital payment methods should create a long-term tailwind for Adyen. It might not have performed as well as Wall Street expected over the past few years -- its success was arguably already reflected in its stock price. But after lagging the market for the better part of 36 months, Adyen now looks like a no-brainer buy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Pfizer right now?

Before you buy stock in Pfizer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Pfizer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $561,046!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $606,106!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 811% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 153% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 21, 2025

Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adyen, Microsoft, Pfizer, Spotify Technology, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.