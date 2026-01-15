2 No-Brainer Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for 2026

Key Points

IonQ achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity in 2025, and that's a great thing.

Google Quantum AI is focusing on potential applications ranging from cleaner fertilization to battery technology to drug development.

Quantum computing is moving from theoretical to commercialization. There are two stocks to buy hand over fist now to take advantage. One is a pure-play, higher-risk, higher-potential-reward option. The other is a tech giant. The two no-brainers are IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG).

IonQ has momentum and high fidelity

IonQ has a lot of folks excited. The company recently set a world record in two-qubit gate fidelity, achieving the elusive "four nines" of 99.99% two-qubit gate performance. Fidelity is a measure of accuracy. “Reaching four-nines fidelity is a watershed moment for IonQ’s quantum leadership,” said CEO Niccolo de Masi. IonQ utilizes trapped-ion technology, which is preferred for its accuracy and scalability.

The company has partnerships with government agencies, as well as Amazon, Microsoft, and other notable brands. IonQ is experiencing strong growth in its backlog, a bullish signal indicating that demand for its quantum computing services is increasing.

IonQ's stock is expensive, with a price-to-sales ratio of 158 as of Jan. 12. However, IonQ's revenue was up 222% year-over-year in the third quarter 2025. The quantum computing market could reach $100 billion in a decade, according to some estimates, and if IonQ can capture a fraction of the future market share, investors won't be sorry they bought in 2026.

Google Quantum AI has every advantage

Alphabet's Google Quantum AI division is a global leader in research. The company's quantum roadmap includes six "milestones" -- it has hit two of them so far -- that it says will "lead us toward top-quality quantum computing hardware and software for meaningful applications." Alphabet isn't a pure-play quantum investment, but it's hard not to include the mega-cap company in the conversation.

Alphabet has deep pockets and elite talent. Its AI team can also leverage its other businesses for important breakthroughs in a way that smaller competitors cannot. Alphabet's stock offers a piece of the future of quantum computing, plus every other Alphabet business. Trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just under 30 and price-to-sales of around 10, Google is an attractive buy for long-term investors.

The potential upside of IonQ, combined with the stability of Google, makes these two no-brainer buys in 2026.

Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, IonQ, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

