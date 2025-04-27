2 No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

There's a lot of uncertainty these days regarding tariffs and their impact on the economy. However, one of the few certainties is that electricity demand will continue growing. Demand catalysts, such as data centers, the onshoring of manufacturing, and the electrification of transportation, could meaningfully increase power demand in the future.

While that electricity will come from many sources, renewable energy will be the biggest beneficiary of the demand surge. Because of this, leading renewable energy dividend stocks Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A) look like no-brainer investments for those with $1,000 to invest right now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

A big yield and powerful growth rate

Brookfield Renewable is a leading global renewable energy and sustainable solutions company. It operates a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets, including hydro, onshore and offshore wind, utility-scale solar, distributed generation, and energy storage. The company sells the power generated by these assets under long-term, fixed-rate power purchase agreements (PPAs) to utilities and large corporate electricity buyers. Those PPAs provide it with very stable and growing cash flow (70% link rates to inflation).

Brookfield uses much of that steady cash flow to pay dividends. Its payout currently yields 5.4%. At that rate, a $1,000 investment would generate about $54 in annual dividend income.

The company expects to grow its already high-yielding payout by 5% to 9% per year. It has increased its payment by at least 5% per year since 2001. Given the growth it sees ahead, it should have no trouble continuing to boost its payment.

The company expects its existing portfolio to deliver 4% to 7% annual growth in funds from operations (FFO) per share, driven by inflation escalations and margin enhancement activities. Meanwhile, the company has a vast pipeline of renewable energy projects under construction and in development, which should add another 4% to 6% to its annual growth rate. Add in accretive mergers and acquisitions (M&A), which it expects to fund through its capital recycling initiatives, and Brookfield sees its FFO per share growing at a rate of more than 10% annually for the next decade.

Growing visibility into extending its dividend growth plan

Clearway Energy owns one of the largest clean energy power-generation portfolios in the country. It has solar, wind, energy storage, and natural gas power assets. It also sells the power it produces under long-term, fixed-rate PPAs. Those agreements provide it with steady cash flow, which it uses to pay an attractive dividend (a current yield of 6.1%).

The company has increasing visibility into its ability to continue growing its high-yielding dividend. Clearway cashed in on the value of its thermal assets a few years ago and has been recycling that capital into higher-returning renewable energy investments. It currently has deals lined up to put all those proceeds to work. They position the company to achieve its target of increasing its dividend by another 2% this year from its current level and delivering 6.5% dividend growth next year.

Meanwhile, Clearway's growth visibility in 2027 and beyond is on the rise, driving its view that it can continue to deliver dividend growth within its long-term target range of 5% to 8% annually. The company has signed several new gas PPAs at higher rates as legacy agreements expired.

In addition, it's lining up new investment opportunities. A key part of its strategy is acquiring recently developed renewable energy assets, enabling developers to recycle capital into new projects. Given the growth ahead for renewable energy demand, Clearway should have no shortage of future investment opportunities.

Safe bets to produce sustainable and growing dividends

The demand for power, especially from renewable sources, should continue rising in the coming years. Because of that, leading renewable energy producers like Brookfield Renewable and Clearway Energy should generate lots of cash to pay their high-yielding dividends while expanding their businesses. This should give them the power to keep growing their payouts and makes them seem like no-brainer buys for those seeking lucrative income streams that steadily rise.

Should you invest $1,000 in Brookfield Renewable right now?

Before you buy stock in Brookfield Renewable, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Brookfield Renewable wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $594,046!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $680,390!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 872% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 160% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 21, 2025

Matt DiLallo has positions in Brookfield Renewable, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Clearway Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.