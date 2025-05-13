2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

U.S. equity markets have faced significant volatility in 2025 as ongoing trade disputes, inflation uncertainty, and geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on investor sentiment. Growth-oriented companies, in particular, have seen heightened pressure, with many high-multiple stocks experiencing sharp drawdowns even amid strong underlying performance. While short-term noise can shake confidence, it also creates compelling buying opportunities.

Despite the broader pullback in growth stocks this year, a handful of companies are still executing at a high level. The two highlighted below -- one a rising leader in digital healthcare, the other a cutting-edge voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform -- offer an attractive mix of growth, innovation, and market expansion. These two innovators are riding secular trends that are only now beginning to accelerate, and both companies are building real moats around their respective platforms.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Here's why these two growth stocks scan as no-brainer buys right now.

An emerging powerhouse in telehealth

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) has delivered explosive growth in 2025, with shares up 114% year to date. At a $11.3 billion market cap, the stock trades at roughly 5 times its 2025 revenue-guidance midpoint. That might seem rich until you consider management's newly unveiled 2030 target of $6.5 billion in revenue -- suggesting today's valuation could prove conservative.

Yes, Hims trades at 86.2 times forward earnings, but that premium reflects execution, not hype. In 2025's first quarter, revenue surged 111% year over year to $586 million, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) more than doubled to $91.1 million. Net income hit $49.5 million, proving this company isn't just growing fast -- it's growing profitably. High-margin, tech-enabled care is driving real bottom-line expansion, a rarity among digital healthcare providers.

Hims' platform fundamentals are rock solid. Subscriber count climbed 38% to 2.4 million in Q1, while average monthly revenue per user jumped 53% to $84. This combination of user growth and monetization power fueled $109 million in operating cash flow and $50 million in free cash flow last quarter alone.

Looking to 2030, management targets $1.3 billion in adjusted EBITDA, implying roughly 20% annual growth in revenue and profitability. The five-pillar growth strategy, consisting of deeper personalization, expanded specialties, elevated care quality, strategic partnerships, and global expansion, positions Hims as more than a telehealth provider. It's building a modern healthcare ecosystem capable of reaching millions more patients.

What's the investing takeaway? The current premium may prove a bargain for investors willing to pay up for quality growth. After all, Hims combines tech's scalability with healthcare's defensive nature, a rare mix that should compound nicely over time.

A top artificial intelligence (AI) stock

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) has had a rough year, with shares down 54% year to date, but the underlying business tells a different story. The company exited Q1 with $246 million in cash and no debt, giving it a strong liquidity position to continue funding growth initiatives without financial strain.

In Q1 2025, revenue surged 151% year over year to $29.1 million, with no single customer accounting for more than 10% of sales. While generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income was $129.9 million, that figure includes a non-cash gain of $176 million related to contingent acquisition liabilities. On a normalized basis, SoundHound reported a non-GAAP net loss of $22.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of negative $22.2 million.

Despite near-term losses, SoundHound AI's operational momentum is building. During Q1 2025, the AI voice pioneer launched Amelia 7.0, a full-featured agentic AI platform. Moreover, its voice commerce and smart answering tools are now integrated into major restaurant chains, automotive partners, top-tier hotel groups, fitness franchises, and several global telecom and healthcare providers.

What's the bottom line? This AI voice pioneer sports strong fundamentals, a cash-rich balance sheet, rapidly growing customer adoption, and a proven platform being implemented across a diverse set of industries, from automotive to hospitality. As businesses scramble to deploy AI solutions, SoundHound AI is well positioned to capture this massive market opportunity.

Should you invest $1,000 in Hims & Hers Health right now?

Before you buy stock in Hims & Hers Health, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Hims & Hers Health wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $614,911!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $714,958!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 907% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 163% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 12, 2025

George Budwell has positions in SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.