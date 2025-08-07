2 No-Brainer Fintech Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

Key Points American Express is a stalwart of premium credit cards and is increasingly attracting younger customers.

Remitly Global's stock has been crushed, but it's still cheap despite concerns about immigration restrictions on its operations.

Both stocks are good fintech companies to own for the long haul.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Sometimes -- well, maybe most of the time -- the best thing an investor can do is keep it simple. Don't complicate your portfolio, don't chase the hottest sector trends, don't trade on margin. Stay consistent, and your wealth will start to compound if you keep focused on the long term. Nine times out of 10, this will beat the so-called advanced strategies purported to work by Wall Street.

You don't have to start with large sums, either, to be a successful investor. With just a few thousand dollars, you can start generating compound returns by taking a few minutes to open up a brokerage account and buy stocks. Here are two no-brainer financial technology (fintech) stocks you can buy with just $2,000 right now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The American Express credit card ecosystem

Founded in 1850, American Express (NYSE: AXP) is one of the oldest financial services companies. Its business has evolved many times over the years to serve the needs of U.S. travelers around the world. Today, it has an ecosystem of credit cards, travel rewards, and digital financial services catering to wealthier customers as well as businesses.

The high fees for its Gold and Platinum cards come with rewards for dining, entertainment, and travel spending. These have led to partnerships with companies such as Hilton and several international carriers as well as Delta Air Lines.

An increasing number of its newest cardholders are millennials and Gen Zers, drawn by its premium brand and its travel benefits. Last quarter, it added 3.1 million net new credit cards, with 63% of its consumer additions coming from these two age groups. These cardholders bring with them large lifetime value as they reach their prime spending years.

Last quarter, revenue rose 9%, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 17% due to operating leverage and steady share buybacks. This year, it expects EPS of $15 to $15.50. With the current share price at about $300, this gives it a forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of less than 20. For a company that has a long growth runway for its credit card business, investors should have no problems buying and holding American Express for many years.

Remitly Global's disruptive success

Because of recent U.S. policy changes on immigration, the amount of remittances sent back to Mexico has begun to fall and were down 16% in June. This has caused investors to flee from Remitly Global (NASDAQ: RELY), whose shares are down almost 40% from highs set earlier this year.

This drop is overplayed and reflects an underestimation of the growth potential for this disruptor specializing in remittance payments. Remitly has gained market share in such payments since being launched in 2011 due to its easy-to-use smartphone app, various payout methods, and lower fees than legacy competitors. In the first quarter, payments volume grew 41% year over year to $16.2 billion, greatly outpacing the industry averages.

Growth may slow through the rest of 2025 if the Mexican corridor gets hit, but this is not a killer for the business. It has just an estimated 2% to 3% market share of international money transfers from individuals, a figure that can easily expand in the years to come.

Mexico is just one of its corridors, and even if it is affected by new immigration policies temporarily, over the long run remittances have increased between the countries due to inflation and economic growth.

Revenue rose 34% year over year in the first quarter and was $1.36 billion during the past 12 months. Assuming growth slows to 20% for the next three years, revenue will hit $2.34 billion.

Profit was once elusive for the company, but it is beginning to rapidly increase its earnings power due to its growing scale. Last quarter, income was $11.4 million, with a 16.2% profit margin as measured according to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

Remitly has the potential to see much wider net income margins in the years to come. If profit margins can expand to 20%, annual earnings will grow to $469 million within three years. Today, the stock has a market cap of just $3.4 billion and a forward P/E of 7 based on these earnings estimates.

Wall Street is overestimating how much new immigration policies will hurt Remitly's business in the coming years, making the stock dirt cheap for investors willing to hold for the long haul.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,026%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Brett Schafer has positions in Remitly Global. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.