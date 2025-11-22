2 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Key Points

Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend for 27 straight years.

Verizon recently extended its dividend growth streak to 19 years in a row.

These companies produce lots of cash to grow their businesses and dividend payments.

10 stocks we like better than Verizon Communications ›

Dividend stocks are some of the smartest investments you can make. They've outperformed non-payers by more than two-to-one over the past 50 years, according to data from Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. The highest returns have come from companies that consistently increase their dividend payments.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) have excellent track records of increasing their dividends. With more growth likely, they're no-brainer dividend stocks to buy right now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Ample fuel to continue growing the payout

Enterprise Products Partners has increased its payout for 27 consecutive years, every year since it became a publicly traded company. The master limited partnership (MLP), which sends investors a Schedule K-1 Federal Tax Form each year, has raised its distribution payment by nearly 4% over the past year. It currently yields 6.9%, well above the S&P 500's level (1.2%).

The energy midstream giant's high-yielding payout is on rock-solid ground. It generates lots of stable cash flow. Enterprise produced $1.8 billion of distributable cash flow during the third quarter, covering its payout by a comfortable 1.5 times. That allowed it to retain $635 million in cash. The MLP returned an additional $80 million to investors by repurchasing some of its common units during the quarter. It reinvested the remaining cash into expansion projects. Enterprise Products Partners also has one of the strongest balance sheets in the energy midstream sector, with a low 3.3 times leverage ratio and industry-leading A-/A3 bond ratings.

Enterprise Products Partners is investing heavily to expand its midstream operations. It's currently at the tail end of a multi-year expansion phase that began in 2022. It expects to invest $4.5 billion this year in major capital projects, with an additional $2.2 billion to $2.5 billion planned for 2026. These projects will expand its capacity and cash flow as they come online.

With its capital spending winding down and its cash flow on the rise, Enterprise Products Partners expects to produce more free cash flow in 2026 and beyond. That should enable the MLP to return even more money to investors through distribution increases and unit repurchases (it recently expanded its buyback authorization from $2 billion to $5 billion).

Robust and growing cash flows

Verizon extended its dividend growth streak to 19 consecutive years earlier this month by raising its payment by about 2%. The telecom giant's dividend currently yields 6.7%.

The mobile and broadband services provider's big-time payout is also on a very sustainable foundation. Verizon generates lots of recurring cash flow. It has produced $28 billion of cash flow from operations through the first nine months of this year. That covered its capital spending ($12.3 billion) and dividend payments ($8.6 billion) with room to spare ($7.2 billion).

The company used that excess cash to strengthen its already rock-solid balance sheet. Verizon ended the third quarter with a 2.2 times leverage ratio, down from 2.5 times at the same time last year. That helps support the company's rock-solid bond ratings (A-/BBB+/Baa1).

Verizon's strong balance sheet is giving it the flexibility to acquire Frontier Communications in a $20 billion all-cash deal. The acquisition will significantly expand its fiber network, enhancing its ability to grow its mobile and broadband businesses in the future.

While Verizon already generates lots of cash, the company believes it's falling short of its potential. That's leading the telecom giant to undergo an aggressive transformation to cut costs and reinvest those savings into customer-focused improvements that should enhance loyalty. It aims to expand its relationships with existing customers by having more sign up for both mobile and broadband services. This strategy positions it to generate even more free cash flow in 2026, supporting continued dividend increases.

Wise buys for dividend income

Enterprise Products Partners and Verizon pay high-yielding dividends backed by stable and growing cash flows, as well as strong balance sheets. They have the financial flexibility to invest in growing their businesses while increasing their big-time dividends. With more growth ahead, they're no-brainer dividend stocks to buy right now.

Should you invest $1,000 in Verizon Communications right now?

Before you buy stock in Verizon Communications, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Verizon Communications wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $569,871!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,107,298!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 982% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Matt DiLallo has positions in Enterprise Products Partners and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.