2 New Stocks to Watch Right Now

In today's video, I look at two stocks that you should watch right now. The first company is Topps, which is mainly known for its collectible sports cards. Topps is not public but is intended to go public through a SPAC merger with Mudrick Capital (NASDAQ: MUDS). The second company is Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), a recent IPO e-commerce giant that operates in South Korea and is growing at solid levels.

2 Reasons to Watch MUDS

The SPAC merger gives Topps a valuation of close to $1.16 billion with revenue of $567 million for 2020. This is one of the few SPAC mergers that shows a reasonable valuation with a company that is making sales. Topps has a strong partnership with various sports and has been working with digital collectibles for some time now. Many investors believe this could be a strong NFT play.

2 Reasons to Watch CPNG

For every quarter of 2020, Coupang grew its revenue ~90% year over year. Coupang has positive cash flow from operations and is close to being profitable.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

*Stock Prices used were the midday prices of April 7, 2021. The video was published on April 8, 2021.





Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Coupang, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

