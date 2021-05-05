2 New Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying

In today's video, I look at two growth stocks Cathie Wood is buying. The first is a SPAC, Galileo Acquisition (NYSE: GLEO), which is merging with Shapeways, and the second is UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Below I share some reasons investors should add them to their watchlists.

Three reasons to add Shapeways to your watchlist:

Shapeways is a company that focuses on 3D printing on demand and has innovative methods like e-commerce integration to allow creators to create their products and then sell them on other market platforms. Shapeways is planning to expand into more markets, increase its number of materials, invest in different manufacturing technologies, and provide software as a service (SaaS). The SPAC transaction overview shows that Shapeways will be valued at $605 million with $195 million in net cash.

Three reasons to add UiPath to your watchlist:

UiPath is a company that makes software robots to help speed up specific tasks, saving the customer time and money. Between FY19 and FY21, UiPath has seen an 89% compound annual growth rate on annual recurring revenue and roughly a threefold increase in customers paying more than $100,000 a year. Outside of the impressive growth, the company is also seeing significant fundamental improvements. In FY21, it achieved positive adjusted free cash flow, and from its most recent report, it shows no debt and a healthy cash position.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

*Stock Prices used were the Miday prices of May 4, 2021. The video was published on May 4, 2021.



