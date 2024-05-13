2 New AI Advancements in 2024 — and How They Can Help You Make Money

AI chatbots and services have slowly crept their way into our everyday lives. Now, it is not uncommon to find AI services available on websites, fast-food kiosks and when we are managing our finances.

As one of the leaders of artificial intelligence technology, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has high hopes for AI’s growth in 2024 and beyond. Altman sees that AI is evolving quickly, and that rapid growth will continue to occur in the coming years.

“[He] is determinedly optimistic about the potential impact artificial intelligence will have on society,” reported MIT.

What might the future of AI look like, and how will AI tools benefit your life?

1. Task Automation

Soon enough, we can expect AI to complete automated tasks for us — like tracking expenses in Quickbooks, or automatically inputting vacation days.

“The chatbots can use software apps, websites and other online tools, including spreadsheets, online calendars and travel sites,” The New York Times reported. “People could then offload tedious office work to chatbots.”

Using AI in the workplace will increase productivity and allow for more efficient task delegation. Tasks that were once tedious can now be completed nearly instantly through the growth of artificial intelligence.

One downside is that AI being able to automate all these tasks may also negatively affect society, as it could threaten job security.

2. Instant Video

AI like Midjourney is already capable of creating images at the touch of a button. Slowly but surely, AI art is improving, with images looking more realistic and accurate relative to the inputted prompt.

But what if AI was able to create videos in an instant?

“This year, companies such as OpenAI, Google, Meta and the New York-based Runway are likely to deploy image generators that allow people to generate videos, too,” The New York Times noted.

AI video creation could have potential benefits for those working in media spaces, such as digital marketing. AI videos will streamline complicated video creation processes and allow for video ad campaigns to be executed more efficiently.

