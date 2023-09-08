2 Natixis Mutual Funds to Buy Now for Stellar Gains

Natixis Investment Managers, a global asset management company with $1.2 trillion AUM and a presence in more than 25 offices worldwide, offers a diverse range of expertly managed mutual funds through its multi-affiliate structure. These funds, managed by respected affiliates, provide cost-effective options with an average expense ratio of just 0.93%, and approximately 74% are no-load funds. Additionally, their commitment to sustainable investing, active management strategies and a focus on risk management and diversification make Natixis mutual funds an appealing choice for investment.



From an investment standpoint, we have selected two Natixis mutual funds, which are expected to hedge one's portfolio against any economic downturn and provide attractive returns. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify the portfolio without commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).



These mutual funds, by the way, boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy)or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5,000 and carry a low expense ratio.



Gateway Equity Call Premium Fund GCPAX invests majority of its assets in equity securities. GCPAX also invests in foreign securities that are traded on U.S. markets, either through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) or stocks that are denominated in U.S. dollars.



Kenneth H. Toft has been the lead manager of GCPAX since Sep 29, 2014. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Apple Inc. (7.3%), Microsoft Corp (6.3%) and Amazon.com, Inc (2.8%) as of Mar 31, 2023.



GCPAX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 10.1% and 6.9%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.93% compared with the category average of 1.20%. GCPAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.



Loomis Sayles Growth Fund LGRRX invests in equity securities such as common stocks, convertible securities and warrants. LGRRX also invests in large-cap companies and diversifies its investments across a broad spectrum of sectors and industries.



Aziz V. Hamzaogullari has been the lead manager of LGRRX since May 19, 2010. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp. (7.2%), Meta Platforms, Inc. (7.2%) and Visa Inc. (6%) as of Mar 31, 2023.



LGRRX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 12.1% and 14.2%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.92% compared with the category average of 0.99%. LGRRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



