2 Natixis Mutual Funds to Buy for Steady Growth

Natixis Global Asset Management was founded in 2007 after the merger of Natixis Asset Management and Ixis Asset Management. Natixis has assets under management exceeding $1.3 trillion, presence in over 25 offices and a team of more than 15 active managers. Natixis’ expertise in management exposure to asset classes and a dedication to sustainable finance through ESG integration make its mutual funds appealing to investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities.

From an investment standpoint, we have selected two Natixis mutual funds that are expected to hedge one's portfolio against any economic downturn and provide attractive returns. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify the portfolio without commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

These mutual funds, by the way, boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5,000 and carry a low expense ratio.

Gateway Equity Call Premium Fund GCPAX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities. GCPAX also invests in foreign securities that are traded on U.S. markets, either through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) or stocks that are denominated in U.S. dollars.

Kenneth H. Toft has been the lead manager of GCPAX since Sep 29, 2014. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Apple Inc. (8%), Microsoft Corp (7%) and Amazon.com, Inc (3.3%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

GCPAX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 8% and 8.7%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.93%. GCPAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Loomis Sayles Growth Fund LGRRX invests in equity securities such as common stocks, convertible securities and warrants. LGRRX also invests in large-cap companies and diversifies its investments across a broad spectrum of sectors and industries.

Aziz V. Hamzaogullari has been the lead manager of LGRRX since May 19, 2010. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Meta Platforms, Inc. (7.9%), NVIDIA Corp. (7.8%) and Tesla, Inc. (6%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

LGRRX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 10.7% and 16.1%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.92%. LGRRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

