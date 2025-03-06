2 Must-Have Stocks as Consumers Prioritize Needs Over Wants

Consumers are feeling the pinch from inflation every time they go to the grocery store. Money is a zero-sum game; as disposable income and buying power erodes, consumers are shifting funds for spending on discretionary items they want to spend on things they need. This is illustrated by the performance of the consumer discretionary sector falling when the consumer staples sector rises.

The “No Buy” trend of 2025 further accents this point. Here are two stocks that also embrace this shift as Americans spend on things they need over things they want.

Proctor & Gamble: Personal Hygiene and Cleaning Products Take Priority

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NYSE:PG]

Global consumer packaged products manufacturer Proctor & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) has a major market share in American households with a 98% penetration. When it comes to the term "household brands,"

Proctor & Gamble has the most recognized portfolio of brands in the country, including its most popular brands like Pampers, Tide, Crest, Downy, Gillette, Charmin, Febreze, Joy, Luvs, Bounty, Always, Olay, Old Spice and Herbal Essence.

The market also recognizes this as reflected by the stock’s 3.69% year-to-date (YTD) performance compared to the 1.38% YTD S&P 500 performance as of Feb 28, 2025. PG stocks also pay a 2.32% dividend.

Baby, Feminine & Family Care Products Led Growth in Fiscal Q2

Proctor & Gamble’s products are categorized under five segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care and Baby, Feminine & Family Care (BFFC). In the fourth quarter of 2024, the BFFC segment was the leading volume driver at 4% YoY growth and the leading net sales drive up 3% YoY.

Organic volume rose 4%, and organic sales rose 4%. Within the segment, Family Care organic sales increased by double digits, driven by strong volume growth. This segment includes brands like Bounty paper towels, Charmin toilet paper and Puffs tissues.

The Stock Surged 6% After Reporting Fiscal Q2 Earnings

[content-module:Forecast|NYSE:PG]

All of the 2025 stock price gains occurred after Proctor & Gamble reported their Q4 2024 earnings. The company posted Q4 earnings-per-share (EPS) of $1.88 versus $1.86 consensus analyst estimates, for a 2-cent beat.

Revenues rose 2.1% year-over-year (YoY) to $21.88 billion, beating consensus estimates of $21.54 billion by $340 million.

Proctor & Gamble Reaffirmed Their 2025 Forecasts

The company forecasted the full-year 2025 EPS of $6.91 to $7.05 versus $6.94, but if going by the midpoint of $6.98, then it technically beats consensus estimates.

Revenue growth is expected to be between 2% and 4% YoY, equating to $85.72 to $87.40 billion versus $85.01 billion consensus estimates. Again, if compared with the midpoint of $86.56 billion, then it’s a $1.55 billion beat.

Coca-Cola: More Than Just Soda

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NYSE:KO]

The Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) brand is one of the most recognized brands in the world, and it is recognized by 94% of the world’s population and 97% of soft drink consumers in the United States. The iconic brand is a symbol of American culture.

While iconic Coke and Diet Coke soft drinks take the spotlight, its portfolio includes over 500 brands and over 3,500 products, including Dasani waters, Fanta, Honest Kids, AHA sparkling waters, Fresca, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Sprite, Schweppes, vitaminwater, smartwater, Vita and Gold Peak teas among others.

Coca-Cola Only Owns Just the Beverages, Not Snacks

Unlike competitor PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), Coca-Cola doesn’t own food brands or products. Coca-Cola is strictly beverage, whereas Pepsi has diversified its products to include food and snacks.

Through its acquisition of Frito-Lay, well-known brands like Doritos, Fritos, Tostitos and Quaker Oats are all under the Pepsi umbrella. Coca-Cola not only stays but dominates in its lane. The average American drinks 403 Coca-Cola products a year, up from 399 in 2009.

Coca-Cola Is Still Growing Even After 132 Years

[content-module:Forecast|NYSE:KO]

After 132 years, it’s hard to believe that the brand is still growing.

In fact, Coca-Cola sales grew 6.4% YoY in its fourth quarter of 2024 to $11.54 billion, beating consensus estimates for $10.68 billion by $860 million.

It earned 55 cents per share, which also beat consensus analyst estimates by 2 cents.

Global case volume rose 2% YoY and 1% for 2024.

The company provided in-line guidance for 2025, with EPS growth expected between 2-3% YoY. As of Feb 28, 2025, the stock is up 14.38% YTD and even pays a 2.86% dividend yield.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.