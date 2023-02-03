2 Must-Follow Tips From Dave Ramsey to Move House on a Budget

Moving can be a real hassle. It's expensive, and it takes a lot of time and energy to get all of your worldly possessions to a new place in one piece.

Unfortunately, it's also necessary. Many people move at least one, and often multiple times, over the course of their lives. Whether you've gotten a mortgage loan and bought a new house or are going to a new city for career or family reasons, you'll need to be prepared to pack up and incur the costs associated with doing so.

Fortunately, there are some ways to make the process cost less. In fact, finance expert Dave Ramsey has outlined two possible tips that could help keep your credit card bills down during a move.

The easiest and most direct way to save on moving costs is to get someone else to pay some of them for you. That's why Dave Ramsey suggests checking into whether your employer will provide any relocation assistance.

Ramsey indicated that studies have shown most employees receive either full or partial payment for their move when they relocate for work. However, people in some jobs are more likely than others to enjoy this benefit.

"Keep in mind that how much your company is willing to reimburse you for your move may depend on your position," Ramsey explained. "In general, companies are more likely to reimburse costs for executive or mid-level positions than entry-level jobs."

Ramsey said to find out early on in the process what your employer will and won't cover, as you could get help with things like travel costs when you go look for a new house; temporary housing until you find a place; security deposits; packing and unpacking; transport of your vehicle; and even closing costs or real estate agent fees.

"It's important to know exactly what your new employer will and will not pay for so you know how to estimate your out-of-pocket expenses," he explained.

If you are asked to relocate for work or if you are hired for a new job with an out-of-state company, it's absolutely worth asking about what expenses will be paid for you. And, if your employer doesn't offer this benefit by default, consider trying to negotiate for it in your compensation package.

2. Move less stuff

Dave Ramsey's second tip will work for anyone, regardless of whether they have a company to help them pay for their moving expenses or not. It simply involves moving less stuff.

"Another way to save money on relocation costs is to sell some stuff!" Ramsey said. "We're talking about that armoire you never found the right place for or that kayak that's been gathering dust in your garage for years. Now's the perfect time to get rid of that junk."

As Ramsey explained, not only will you reduce the moving costs by not moving these unnecessary items, but you can also put the cash you collect from the sale towards covering your other moving expenses.

By following these two tips, hopefully you can reduce your out-of-pocket costs on the move so you have more money left to spend or save as you get settled into your new home.

