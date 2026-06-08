2 of the Most Trusted Total Market ETFs Go Head to Head: VTI vs. SPTM

Key Points

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF provides broader diversification with over 3,500 holdings compared to roughly 1,500 for the State Street fund.

Both funds offer identical expense ratios of 0.03% and a trailing-12-month dividend yield of 1.0% as of June 2026.

State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has delivered slightly higher five-year returns with a lower maximum drawdown.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF ›

The primary difference between State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:SPTM) and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:VTI) is the depth of small-cap and micro-cap exposure.

Both funds serve as highly efficient core building blocks for long-term investors seeking total U.S. market exposure. While the State Street fund focuses on the S&P Composite 1500, the Vanguard fund casts a wider net across approximately 3,600 stocks, offering nearly complete coverage of the investable market. This comparison explores which approach better balances risk and return in a diversified portfolio.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SPTM VTI Issuer SPDR Vanguard Expense ratio 0.03% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of June 3, 2026) 27.9% 28.2% Dividend yield 1.0% 1.0% Beta 1.00 1.01 AUM $13.6 billion $664.6 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Ownership costs are identical for these two competitors, as both ETFs charge a rock-bottom expense ratio of 0.03%. Payouts are also aligned, with both funds offering a 1.0% trailing-12-month dividend yield. While the Vanguard fund manages a significantly larger assets under management (AUM), both funds provide deep liquidity and narrow trading spreads that make them accessible for most retail investors.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SPTM VTI Max drawdown (5 yr) (24.1%) (25.4%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,874 $1,817

What's inside

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:VTI) is one of the most comprehensive equity funds available, tracking the CRSP US Total Market Index with 3,598 holdings. Its portfolio is heavily weighted toward the technology sector at 34%, followed by financial services at 12% and communication services at 10%. Its largest positions include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 6.65%, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 5.75%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 4.37%. Launched in 2001, the Vanguard fund has a trailing-12-month dividend of $3.77 per share.

State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:SPTM) offers a slightly more concentrated take on the total market by excluding many micro-cap companies. It holds 1,512 stocks and mirrors the Vanguard fund sector tilts, allocating 34% to technology, 12% to financial services, and 10% to communication services. Top holdings include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 7.67%, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 6.55%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 4.64%. The State Street fund, launched in 2000, has a trailing-12-month dividend of $0.95 per share.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Owning the entire U.S. stock market in a single fund at virtually no cost remains one of the most powerful long-term investment strategies available to everyday investors. VTI and SPTM both deliver that promise so similarly that 10 years of returns separate them by a rounding error.

The one structural difference worth understanding is depth. VTI holds roughly 3,500 stocks, reaching into micro-cap territory, so it includes the smallest, most speculative companies in the U.S. market. SPTM stops at around 1,500 stocks, capturing about 90% of the investable U.S. equity universe without venturing into the smallest names. In theory, those additional micro-cap holdings in VTI could either amplify returns or increase volatility. But megacap technology companies dominate both funds so thoroughly that the difference rarely shows up in performance.

VTI manages nearly 50 times the assets of SPTM, giving it the deeper institutional following and longer track record of the two. For most long-term investors, the practical choice comes down to brokerage preference. VTI is the natural choice for investors already on Vanguard's platform, while SPTM serves all investors well.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,191!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,258,838!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 8, 2026.

Sara Appino has positions in Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.