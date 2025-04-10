2 More Defensive Small Caps

Also noteworthy is the fluid purifications segment of Oil-Dri Corporation (ODC) which grew 17% YOY to $26.5 m in the latest quarter and now comprises nearly 23% of total revenue. This segment is benefitting from the arguably underappreciated growth of renewable diesel throughout the US punctuated by major plant openings accommodated by incentives at both the state and Federal level. The US EIA (Energy Information Administration) projects daily renewable diesel production to increase 8.7% to 250K barrels in 2026 vs. 2025. Zacks recently upgraded ODC to Outperform based on a solid topline growth prognosis and EBITDA growth of 16% YOY for the quarter. Income investors will appreciate annual dividend growth of 4.9% over the past 10 years. Since most of the company’s operations and sales are US-based with vertical integration, the company believes it should be able to thwart any direct impact from possible tariffs. The stock is currently trading at 7.61X trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA TTM, which compares to 8.19X for the Zacks sub-industry, 10.46X for the Zacks sector and 14.66X for the S&P 500 index.Over the past five years, the stock has traded as high as 12.72X and as low as 4.81X, with a 5-year median of 7.64X. Shares of Oil-Dri are up 27.1% in the past six months and 22% over the trailing 12-month period. Stocks in the Zacks chemical - diversified subindustry are down 35.9%, while the Zacks basic materials sector is down 20.6% in the six-month period. Over the past year, the Zacks sub-industry is down 32.1%, while the sector is down 20.4%. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) is a diversified global holding company. Steel Partners Holdings has 4 main verticals: Industrial (49.9% of sales), Financial (18.4%), Energy (10.5%), and Supply Chain (10%). It’s probably fair to say SPLP seems to have their hands in everything.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.