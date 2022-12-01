2 Monthly Dividend Stocks For Your December 2022 Watchlist

Income-focused investors who are looking for a steady stream of income with minimal risk should consider investing in stocks that offer monthly dividends. Monthly dividend stocks provide investors with a consistent and reliable source of income, and they can be an attractive option for those who want to build their wealth over the long term. Let’s take a closer look at why these stocks are so popular.

What Are Monthly Dividend Stocks?

Simply put, monthly dividend stocks are stocks that pay a dividend each month rather than just quarterly or annually. This type of stock tends to have high yields which can make them attractive to investors who are looking for regular income streams. The amount of the dividend is usually fixed and is paid out regardless of whether the stock price rises or falls during any given month. Many companies also increase their dividends over time, creating an even greater return on investment for shareholders.

With monthly dividend stocks, there is always the risk that the company may cut its dividend or even stop paying dividends altogether if its financial situation changes. It is also important to note that some monthly dividend stocks may come with higher fees than other types of investments, so it’s important to review all costs associated with them before investing your money. With that in mind, here are two monthly dividend stocks to watch in the stock market this month.

Monthly Dividend Stocks To Watch Now

Stag Industrial (STAG Stock)

Kicking off the list, Stag Industrial (STAG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company specializes in the ownership, operation, and development of warehouses and other industrial properties across the United States. Today, STAG Industrial offers an annual dividend yield of 4.44% for shareholders.

STAG Recent Stock News

In late October, STAG Industrial reported its third-quarter 2022 financial results. In detail, the company reported earnings of $0.57 per share, on revenue of $166.3 million. The REIT also reported a 17% increase in revenue versus the same period, a year prior.

Additionally, Bill Crooker, President and CEO of STAG commented, “Our record internal growth in the third quarter drove strong earnings growth despite volatility in the capital markets. The Company’s sustainable internal growth and a defensive balance sheet will allow us to be opportunistic through year end and in 2023.“

STAG Stock Chart

On Thursday morning, shares of STAG Industrial stock are trading flat on the day, currently trading at $32.96 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC Stock)

Next, AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. In recent news, just last month, AGNC reported that it declared a monthly common stock dividend of $0.12 on common stock for November 2022. As a result, AGNC currently offers its shareholders an annual dividend yield of 14.27%.

AGNC Recent Stock News

In late October, AGNC Investment Corp announced its third-quarter 2022 financial results. Diving in, the company reported earnings of $0.84 per share, along with revenue of $373.0 million. What’s more, these revenue figures for Q3 2022 reflect a 33.7% increase on a year-over-year basis.

Furthermore, Peter Federico, the Company’s President and CEO said, “Broad-based weakness in the financial markets, and fixed income markets in particular, continued in the third quarter of 2022 as global macroeconomic and monetary policy uncertainty intensified.“

AGNC Stock Chart

Over the last month of trading, shares of AGNC stock have recovered 22.75%, while still being 34.69% year-to-date. Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, AGNC stock are trading higher by 1.10% at $10.10 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

