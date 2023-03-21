2 Monthly Dividend Stocks For March 2023

Dividends are a popular way for companies to distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders. Dividends are typically paid out quarterly, but some companies may also pay them out monthly or annually. Investors are drawn to dividend-paying stocks for their potential to provide a steady source of income, which can be particularly attractive for those nearing retirement or seeking passive income.

One type of dividend stock that has gained popularity in recent years is the monthly dividend stock. These stocks provide monthly payouts to investors, which can help provide a more regular stream of income. Monthly dividend stocks are typically chosen for their stability and reliability, and they can be found in a range of industries and sectors. However, it’s important to note that not all monthly dividend stocks are created equal, and investors should do their due diligence to ensure they are choosing stocks that fit their investment goals and risk tolerance.

Investing in dividend stocks can be a smart way to build wealth over time. By reinvesting dividends or using them to purchase additional shares, investors can compound their returns and potentially increase their overall return on investment. However, it’s important to remember that dividend stocks are not guaranteed to pay out and can be impacted by market conditions and company performance. As with any investment, it’s crucial to have a well-diversified portfolio and a long-term strategy in place. With this in mind, here are two monthly paying dividend stocks to watch in the stock market now.

Monthly Dividend Stocks To Watch Today

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC)

(NASDAQ: AGNC) LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC Stock)

Leading off, AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) is a real estate investment trust that primarily invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The company has a track record of paying consistent monthly dividends, which may make it an attractive investment for income-focused investors. Currently, AGNC offers its shareholders an annual dividend yield of 14.88% paid monthly.

Continuing on, earlier this month, AGNC Investment Corp announced its monthly dividend for March 2023. In detail, the company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share on common stock. This dividend will be paid on April 11, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023.

Year-to-date, shares of AGNC have fallen by 7.46% so far. Meanwhile, during Tuesday’s pre-market trading session, AGNC stock is trading modestly higher by 1.76% at $9.85 ahead of Tuesday’s opening bell.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

LTC Properties (LTC Stock)

Next, LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) is another real estate investment trust that focuses on senior housing and healthcare properties. Like AGNC Investment Corp, LTC Properties Inc. also pays a monthly dividend to its shareholders. Today, LTC shareholders receive an annual dividend yield of 6.76%.

In recent news, at the beginning of March, the company announced the completed sale of two skilled nursing centers located in New Mexico. The specifics of the deal include both centers, totaling 235 beds for a total sales price of $21.3 million. What’s more, this sale will result in $20.8 million in proceeds to LTC Properties.

Looking at LTC stock since the start of 2023, shares have dropped by 5.60% year-to-date. Moreover, as of Tuesday’s premarket trading session, shares of LTC stock look set to open at around $33.74 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.