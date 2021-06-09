2 Monstrous Software Stocks That Are on Sale

In today's video I look at fundamentals and valuation metrics for the following stocks: Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW). Below I share a few highlights from the video showing why investors should add them to their watch lists.

Three reasons to add Coupa to your watch list

Coupa reported 40% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth and 30% YOY subscription revenue growth for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Coupa is a growth monster that has seen full-year revenue increase by over 38% for the past five years. Coupa is ensuring its place in the front row of innovation products by launching Coupa Ventures. The object of this venture fund is to invest in early innovative growth companies within Coupa's market.

Three reasons to add ServiceNow to your watch list

ServiceNow is a growth monster that has seen full-year revenue increase by over 30% for the past five years. ServiceNow has exceptional fundamentals for its trailing 12 months (TTM). It has positive cash flow from operations, positive earnings, and more cash and short-term investments than debt. ServiceNow has a sticky business. The company reported a 97% renewal rate for the first quarter of 2021.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the mid-day prices of June 8, 2021. The video was published on June 8, 2021.



10 stocks we like better than Coupa Software

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Coupa Software wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021



Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Coupa Software and ServiceNow, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.