2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

Hesitation. That's a key word in the investment community right now. Many investors are hesitating before buying stocks. This bear market isn't over. And investors worry even the strongest stocks may fall further. That's as problems such as higher inflation weigh on companies and their customers.

It's important to remember that, while today's situation is difficult, it's also temporary. And this means companies with solid track records and/or future prospects still may make great buys. Two of these monster stocks have even outperformed the market this year. Let's take a closer look at these players to buy -- without any hesitation.

1. AbbVie

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) sells treatments in a variety of high-growth areas, including immunology and neuroscience. In fact, these two product portfolios posted double-digit sales gains in the second quarter.

Now the bad news is AbbVie's major blockbuster Humira will face competition next year. But AbbVie is set to manage this situation. The company has two newer immunology drugs -- Rinvoq and Skyrizi -- that together should eventually surpass Humira's peak sales. Both drugs are already showing their growth potential. In the quarter, Rinvoq revenue climbed 56% and Skyrizi revenue soared 85%.

AbbVie's Botox for migraine and Vraylar for bipolar disorder also produced double-digit revenue growth in the quarter -- leading gains in neuroscience.

Botox revenue climbed in the double digits for aesthetic indications too. AbbVie's aesthetics portfolio could be a key to future growth. AbbVie sells Botox and the popular dermal filler Juvederm. The global facial aesthetics market, at a compound annual growth rate of 14%, is forecast to reach $15.2 billion by 2028, according to KBV Research.

AbbVie has a long track record of revenue growth.

ABBV Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

The products mentioned here -- and the company's dozens of pipeline candidates across treatment areas -- are reasons to be optimistic about future revenue. And AbbVie is set to hold the largest share of the global prescription drug market by 2026, according to Evaluate.

Now, let's take a look at price and valuation. AbbVie shares have climbed 11% so far this year.

Even considering AbbVie's share gains, the stock still is trading at only about 10 times forward earnings estimates. This looks like a steal. That's because AbbVie has what it takes to generate monster revenue growth well into the future.

2. Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is the global leader in cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment. The company sells four CF drugs. This includes its latest blockbuster, Trikafta. The product has the ability to treat 90% of those who suffer from CF. Along with partner Moderna, Vertex is working on a treatment candidate that may be able to help the remaining 10%.

Now, what about rivals? you may ask. The product that could possibly unseat Trikafta down the road actually is a product being developed by... guess who?... Vertex. The once-a-day pill candidate now is being tested against the twice-a-day Trikafta in phase 3 studies.

Vertex has said it's set to dominate the CF market until at least the late 2030s. What does this mean for revenue and profit? Well, so far CF treatments have lifted Vertex's earnings into the billions of dollars. This should continue to grow. That's because Trikafta still is gaining new patients through expanded indications and new product reimbursement agreements in various countries.

But Vertex's long-term picture doesn't include only CF products. In fact, this biotech company has reached a major turning point. The company and partner CRISPR Therapeutics plan to submit their gene-editing candidate for blood disorders for regulatory approval in the U.K. and Europe this year. And they aim to complete a U.S. submission in the first quarter of next year.

The gene-editing candidate is a one-time curative treatment for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. It could be big because treatment options for these disorders currently are limited. Vertex also has a full pipeline of candidates focused on high-need areas such as pain management and type 1 diabetes.

Now, let's take a look at Vertex's valuation. The stock has advanced a whopping 41% so far this year. That leaves its shares trading just under 22 times forward earnings estimates. And that looks pretty reasonable for the earnings growth we can expect from Vertex's CF program -- and potentially other products -- well into the future.

