2 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years

Alphabet's Google continues to gain share in the cloud computing market.

Microsoft has over 900 million people using AI features in its products.

Investors looking for solid stocks to buy for the next five years shouldn't overthink it. Sticking with established tech giants is one of the best ways to ride the current trends in technology, including artificial intelligence (AI).

These are some of the most profitable companies in the world, and they have the resources to invest in cutting-edge technologies, delivering returns for their investors. Here are two that would make solid buy-and-hold investments for the next five years.

1. Alphabet (Google)

Over the last five years, shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have more than tripled in value, and tailwinds are moving in its favor to drive more market-beating returns through the end of the decade. Google's recent financial results demonstrate that it is a significant force in AI.

Google's services revenue, including Search, reached $87 billion in the third quarter, a 14% year-over-year increase. Search processes billions of daily queries. Google is seeing higher user engagement, driven by new AI features, including Overviews and AI Mode. AI Mode alone has reached 75 million daily active users, doubling the number of searches since the second quarter. The growth in Google's Search business demonstrates how it ultimately benefits from a massive data advantage, enabling it to train its Gemini AI model and deliver better services to users.

Gemini also powers enterprise tools across Google Cloud, which continues to gain share in the $390 billion cloud computing market, according to Synergy Research. Businesses are increasingly relying on cloud services for storage and software development, positioning Google for significant growth. The cloud segment posted a healthy 34% year-over-year revenue increase last quarter. The growth in the cloud is a prime example of Alphabet's competitive position in the AI market.

Despite the stock's surge this year, it still trades at a reasonable forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 27 based on 2026 earnings estimates. This is attractive considering analysts expect earnings per share to grow at an annualized rate of 15% in the next several years. Assuming the stock maintains its current forward P/E in 2030, the share price could reach $600 based on these earnings growth estimates.

2. Microsoft

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is a ubiquitous brand in computing, and that works to its advantage in the age of AI. Millions of people use Office and other Windows-based software products, providing a large installed base of users to monetize its AI investments. The stock has more than doubled since 2020, and the growing demand it is seeing in AI services could be enough to double the stock again.

Microsoft's cloud infrastructure not only powers its enterprise cloud services but also its consumer-facing services. It has over 900 million monthly active users using AI features across its products. Microsoft 365, which includes Office, has over 400 million paid subscribers. New AI features drive healthy demand for these software products, with Microsoft 365 consumer cloud revenue up 26% year over year in the last quarter.

Across the business, Microsoft enjoys strong momentum. Its recent quarterly revenue of $77.7 billion increased by 18% year over year. The company's remaining performance obligations (representing long-term commitments from enterprises) reached $392 billion in the recent quarter. This represents a year-over-year growth rate of 51%.

Microsoft is playing a crucial role in one of the most significant transformations of the economy since the advent of the internet. The stock is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 30. This is reasonable for a leading cloud services provider experiencing robust revenue growth. Analysts currently project 13% annualized earnings growth over the next several years. This should fuel solid returns for Microsoft investors through at least 2030.

