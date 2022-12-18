2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Metaverse stocks have fallen flat in 2022 as the much-hyped concept has yet to take off. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the company most closely associated with the concept and which popularized the term, has seen its stock price plunge this year as it's on track to lose around $13 billion on Reality Labs, its metaverse-focused division. Meta also has not had much success in consumer adoption of its metaverse tools, including Oculus headsets.

But Meta's struggles don't mean there's no future for the concept, and companies big and small are working to build their own version of the metaverse. Here are two metaverse stocks worth owning for the long haul that aren't named Meta Platforms.

1. Microsoft: The metaverse for enterprise tech

If there's a business-to-business opportunity in technology, you can bet that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is going to be there. So it's not surprising to see the company make a play for the metaverse, which every company defines a little differently.

Microsoft introduced its metaverse strategy at its Build 2022 conference this year. It combines a number of the company's most popular products including avatars on Teams, which it calls Mesh, Azure, Digital Twins, and even its HoloLens.

Not surprisingly, Microsoft's vision for the metaverse is focused around work, and sharing physical and digital spaces for meetings and other forms of collaboration. CEO Satya Nadella said at the Build Conference: "Presence is the ultimate killer application. When you and I can remotely join the same meeting but feel like we're in the same room to create and collaborate together, that's finally within reach."

Companies like Accenture and Anheuser-Busch InBev are using Microsoft's metaverse to do things like track bottles, do virtual onboarding, and track store performance.

Microsoft has two key advantages over Meta Platforms in the metaverse. First, the metaverse seems more likely to gain traction in the B2B sector first since businesses can afford to spend on high-tech systems, and it already has relationships with these companies, allowing it to sell these products and services as an add-on.

And Microsoft's core business is highly profitable, allowing it to absorb these risks and potential losses without endangering the overall business.

2. NVIDIA: The semiconductor angle

The metaverse will also demand tremendous computing power, and that's where NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) comes in. It has risen to prominence largely through its strength in graphics chips, which have given it an edge in gaming, setting up a natural segue into the metaverse, which is also highly visually dependent.

NVIDIA has created its own metaverse, called the Omniverse, which was named by Time magazine as one of 2021's 100 best inventions. The Omniverse enables 3-D virtual worlds, allowing companies to do things like create digital twins so factories can monitor efficiency and optimize systems for better productivity and to remove bottlenecks. Another example is home improvement retailer Lowe's, which has started using the Omniverse to make a digital twin for a store to improve merchandising, view hard-to-reach or hard-to-see areas, and make improvements in the layout.

NVIDIA now has more than 700 Omniverse customers, showing the technology is rapidly gaining adoption. Amazon, Kroger, and PepsiCo are among those using the tech to make copies of real-world physical spaces to better understand how to use them.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has argued that the Omniverse can save billions of dollars through simulations as companies spend money in other ways to compensate for it.

With the Omniverse, NVIDIA seems to have the early lead in creating useful digital spaces, and with its strength in graphics and artificial-intelligence chips as well as its roster of more than 700 customers, it looks well prepared to lead with the Omniverse.

10 stocks we like better than NVIDIA

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NVIDIA wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jeremy Bowman has positions in Amazon.com and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Accenture Plc, Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and NVIDIA. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $290 calls on Accenture Plc and short January 2025 $310 calls on Accenture Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.