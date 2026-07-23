2 Missions, 3 Launches, and Up to $300 Million for Rocket Lab

Key Points

NASA awarded Rocket Lab two science mission launch contracts: PolSIR and TSIS-2.

The two contracts combined are probably worth under $30 million.

Future contracts could total as much as $300 million under NASA's VADR program.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) is on a roll -- not that you could tell from the stock price.

Shares of the tiny, U.S.- and New Zealand-based Space Exploration Technologies lookalike are down 32% so far this month. Last month, however, Rocket Lab got some great news from the folks down at NASA: two new contracts to launch sun- and Earth-science missions for the space agency.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Plus, future contracts could help generate up to $300 million for Rocket Lab.

Two wins for Rocket Lab

The missions in question, announced June 25, are called PolSIR (Polarized Submillimeter Ice-cloud Radiometer) and TSIS-2, and both are due to launch next year (meaning revenue generated from the missions will fall within a single year).

Rocket Lab will launch PolSIR on two separate Electron small rockets, each carrying an identical CubeSat. Its mission: to study ice clouds at high altitudes in the tropics and subtropics. The data they generate will help NASA make more accurate predictions of global weather patterns.

TSIS-2 (Total and Spectral Solar Irradiance Sensor-2) has a different mission. Here, a single Electron rocket will carry a single satellite to "the top of Earth's atmosphere," where it will study both the sun's brightness and how solar energy is distributed across ultraviolet, visible, and infrared wavelengths. NASA hopes this data will help it measure the health of Earth's ozone layer and predict ground-level air quality.

What the missions mean for Rocket Lab in dollars and cents

Specific price tags weren't provided for either mission, so they're probably small -- but here's the upper limit: NASA noted that both missions run under the aegis of its Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) launch services contract, which permits NASA to buy launch services valued up to $300 million total over a 10-year ordering period.

If I were to venture a guess, I suspect Rocket Lab's actual take from these two missions will approximate its usual Electron rocket launch cost. We've seen those recently priced as high as $9.5 million, so times three launches for the three satellites involved in the two missions equals $28.5 million, give or take.

It's not a large fortune -- but, when combined in a single year, it's enough to raise Rocket Lab's annual revenue by about 4%.

More importantly, winning the NASA VADR contracts demonstrates momentum at Rocket Lab, setting the stage for Rocket Lab to bring in even more business. Announcing PolSIR and TSIS-2, Rocket Lab was quick to point out that it also has "an astrophysics mission to study the formation and evolution of galaxies" in the works (Aspera) mission, as well as a demonstration of in-space refueling technologies (LOXSAT) later this year, that will use an Rocket Lab Photon spacecraft as its carrier -- yielding revenue both for the launch and for the satellite being launched.

Rocket Lab's stock price may be down, but its prospects keep going up.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $550,696 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $62,112 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $369,577!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 23, 2026.

Rich Smith has positions in Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.